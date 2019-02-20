Here’s how to watch Samsung’s Galaxy S10 event live

Yes, the time is upon us – today Samsung will unveil its new Galaxy range of devices! The event starts at 2PM in New York (EST) and you can livestream the whole thing here. Or, if you’re that way inclined, you can catch it all on Twitter.

The event’s taking place at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and the company is expected to announce a range of new, exciting hardware. We’ve done an in-depth post about what you can expect from Samsung, but, generally, the company is likely to announce the S10, the S10 Plus, the S10E (a budget model), and its new pair of earbuds.

On top of this, we’re hoping for more information about the company’s upcoming foldable phone, the Galaxy X. In other words, life is getting quite exciting.

If you’re somewhere else in the world, we’ve got this handy time list for you:

20 February

San Francisco: 11AM

11AM New York: 2PM

2PM London: 7PM

7PM Amsterdam: 8PM

21 February

Mumbai: 12:30AM

12:30AM Sydney: 6:00AM

To stay up-to-date on all our coverage of the event, you can head over here. Or, to remind you, the livestream on Samsung’s site is here, and you can find it on Twitter here.

Happy viewing!