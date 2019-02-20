Gadgets for humans

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, and S10 5G: All the specs you need to know

A galaxy of Galaxies

SamsungFeat
Price $ $749.99+ ProductGalaxy S10 Family by Samsung

Samsung announced four versions of the Galaxy S10 today multiple devices today, and frankly, it can be difficult to keep track of all the differences. That’s what we’re here for; we’ve amassed a handy guide as to the specs and differences.

Galaxy Samsung S10e – the ‘budget’ phone

The cheapest variant of the Galaxy S10 line will feature a 5.8-inch screen and dual-camera on the back.

  • Screen: 5.8-inch, Full HD+AMOLED (522ppi). Unlike the other Galaxy devices, this one isn’t curved.
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9820
  • Memory: 6GB/8GB
  • Rear camera12-megapixel wide-angle lens, with dual-pixel AF and OIS, f/1.5 / f/2.4  (field of view: 77-degrees) + 16-megapixel  ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 (field of view: 123-degrees) 
  • The camera zoom: 0.5x/2x optical zoom, up to 8x digital zoom
  • Front camera: 10-megapixel with dual-pixel AF, f/1.9 (field of view: 80-degrees)
  • Battery: 3,100mAh
  • Charging:  Wired charging with Qualcomm Quick Charging 2, fast wireless charging 2.0, two-way wireless charging
  • Software: Android 9.0 Pie with OneUI
  • Internal storage: 128/256GB
  • External storage: Support for microSD card up to 512GB
  • Biometric security: Fingerprint reader mounted on the power button

The phone will be up for pre-order from February 21 at 12:01 ET in the US with a starting price of $749.99. In the UK, the price is £669.00.

Galaxy Samsung S10 – the one most people will buy

  • Screen: 6.1-inch, QHD+AMOLED (550ppi)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9820
  • Memory: 8GB
  • Rear camera: a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with OSI, f/2.4  (field of view: 45-degrees)  + 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, with dual-pixel AF, f/1.5 / f/2.4  (field of view: 77-degrees) + 16-megapixel  ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 (field of view: 123-degrees) 
  • The camera zoom: 0.5x/2x optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom
  • Front camera: 10-megapixel with dual-pixel AF, f/1.9 (field of view: 80-degrees)
  • Authentication: Face unlock, ultrasonic 3D under-the-screen fingerprint sensor
  • Battery: 3,400mAh
  • Charging:  Wired charging with Qualcomm Quick Charging 2, fast wireless charging 2.0, two-way wireless charging
  • Software: Android 9.0 Pie with OneUI
  • Internal storage: 128/512GB
  • External storage: Support for microSD card up to 512GB
  • Biometric security: Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint reader
Galaxy S10

The phone will be up for pre-order from February 21 at 12:01ET in the US with a starting price of $899.99. In the UK, the price is £799.00.

Galaxy Samsung S10+ – the one for people with huge hands

Samsung’s biggest mainstream variant has five cameras in total – three on the rear and two on the front.  Plus, it has a version with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

  • Screen: 6.4-inch, QHD+AMOLED (438ppi)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9820
  • Memory: 8GB/12GB
  • Rear camera: a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with OSI, f/2.4  (field of view: 45-degrees)  + 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, with dual-pixel AF, f/1.5 / f/2.4  (field of view: 77-degrees) + 16-megapixel  ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 (field of view: 123-degrees) 
  • The camera zoom: 0.5x/2x optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom
  • Front camera: 10-megapixel with dual-pixel AF, f/1.9(field of view: 80-degrees) + 8-megapixel RGB depth sensor, f/2.2 (field of view: 90-degrees)
  • Authentication: Face unlock, ultrasonic 3D under-the-screen fingerprint sensor
  • Battery: 4,100mAh
  • Charging:  Wired charging with Qualcomm Quick Charging 2, fast wireless charging 2.0, two-way wireless charging
  • Software: Android 9.0 Pie with OneUI
  • Internal storage: 128/512GB/1TB
  • External storage: Support for microSD card up to 512GB
  • Biometric security: Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint reader
Galaxy S10+

The phone will be up for pre-order from February 21 at 12:01 ET in the US with a starting price of $999.99. In the UK, the price is £899.00.

Galaxy Samsung S10 5G – the ambitious one

The limited edition single SIM variant might be Samsung’s single most ambitious device featuring four cameras on the back, and 5G compatibility.

  • Screen: 6.7-inch, QHD+AMOLED (505ppi)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9820
  • Memory: 8GB/12GB
  • Rear camera: a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with OSI, f/2.4  (field of view: 45-degrees)  + 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, with dual-pixel AF, f/1.5 / f/2.4  (field of view: 77-degrees) + 16-megapixel  ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 (field of view: 123-degrees)  + hQVGA 3D depth sensor
  • The camera zoom: 0.5x/2x optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom
  • Front camera: 10-megapixel with dual-pixel AF, f/1.9 (field of view: 80-degrees) + 8-megapixel RGB depth sensor, f/2.2 (field of view: 90-degrees)
  • Authentication: Face unlock, ultrasonic 3D under-the-screen fingerprint sensor
  • Battery: 4,500mAh
  • Charging:  Wired charging with Qualcomm Quick Charging 2 and PD 3.0, fast wireless charging 2.0, two-way wireless charging
  • Software: Android 9.0 Pie with OneUI
  • Internal storage: 256GB
  • External storage: None
  • Biometric security: Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint reader

The Galaxy S10 5G will be available through Verizon Wireless exclusively for a limited time in the first half of 2019. AT&T, Spectrum Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile and Xfinity Mobile will launch at a later date this summer. There’s no word on the device’s pricing as of now.

In the meantime, you can pre-order the other models at Samsung’s US page here and UK page here.

Published February 20, 2019 — 20:52 UTC

Price $ $749.99+ ProductGalaxy S10 Family by Samsung
Galaxy S10 on Samsung
Ivan Mehta
Ivan Mehta

February 20, 2019 — 20:52 UTC