Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, and S10 5G: All the specs you need to know

Samsung announced four versions of the Galaxy S10 today multiple devices today, and frankly, it can be difficult to keep track of all the differences. That’s what we’re here for; we’ve amassed a handy guide as to the specs and differences.

Galaxy Samsung S10e – the ‘budget’ phone

The cheapest variant of the Galaxy S10 line will feature a 5.8-inch screen and dual-camera on the back.

Screen: 5.8-inch, Full HD+AMOLED (522ppi). Unlike the other Galaxy devices, this one isn’t curved.

5.8-inch, Full HD+AMOLED (522ppi). Unlike the other Galaxy devices, this one isn’t curved. Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9820

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9820 Memory : 6GB/8GB

: 6GB/8GB Rear camera : 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, with dual-pixel AF and OIS, f/1.5 / f/2.4 (field of view: 77-degrees) + 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 (field of view: 123-degrees)

: + 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 The camera zoom: 0.5x/2x optical zoom, up to 8x digital zoom

0.5x/2x optical zoom, up to 8x digital zoom Front camera : 10-megapixel with dual-pixel AF, f/1.9 (field of view: 80-degrees)

: 10-megapixel with dual-pixel AF, f/1.9 Battery : 3,100mAh

: 3,100mAh Charging: Wired charging with Qualcomm Quick Charging 2, fast wireless charging 2.0, two-way wireless charging

Wired charging with Qualcomm Quick Charging 2, fast wireless charging 2.0, two-way wireless charging Software : Android 9.0 Pie with OneUI

: Android 9.0 Pie with OneUI Internal storage: 128/256GB

128/256GB External storage: Support for microSD card up to 512GB

Support for microSD card up to 512GB Biometric security: Fingerprint reader mounted on the power button

The phone will be up for pre-order from February 21 at 12:01 ET in the US with a starting price of $749.99. In the UK, the price is £669.00.

Galaxy Samsung S10 – the one most people will buy

Screen: 6.1-inch, QHD+AMOLED (550ppi)

6.1-inch, QHD+AMOLED (550ppi) Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9820

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9820 Memory : 8GB

: 8GB Rear camera : a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with OSI, f/2.4 (field of view: 45-degrees) + 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, with dual-pixel AF, f/1.5 / f/2.4 (field of view: 77-degrees) + 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 (field of view: 123-degrees)

: a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with OSI, f/2.4 + + 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 The camera zoom: 0.5x/2x optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom

0.5x/2x optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom Front camera : 10-megapixel with dual-pixel AF, f/1.9 (field of view: 80-degrees)

: 10-megapixel with dual-pixel AF, f/1.9 Authentication: Face unlock, ultrasonic 3D under-the-screen fingerprint sensor

Face unlock, ultrasonic 3D under-the-screen fingerprint sensor Battery : 3,400mAh

: 3,400mAh Charging: Wired charging with Qualcomm Quick Charging 2, fast wireless charging 2.0, two-way wireless charging

Wired charging with Qualcomm Quick Charging 2, fast wireless charging 2.0, two-way wireless charging Software : Android 9.0 Pie with OneUI

: Android 9.0 Pie with OneUI Internal storage: 128/512GB

128/512GB External storage: Support for microSD card up to 512GB

Support for microSD card up to 512GB Biometric security: Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint reader

Galaxy S10

The phone will be up for pre-order from February 21 at 12:01ET in the US with a starting price of $899.99. In the UK, the price is £799.00.

Galaxy Samsung S10+ – the one for people with huge hands

Samsung’s biggest mainstream variant has five cameras in total – three on the rear and two on the front. Plus, it has a version with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Screen: 6.4-inch, QHD+AMOLED (438ppi)

6.4-inch, QHD+AMOLED (438ppi) Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9820

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9820 Memory : 8GB/12GB

: 8GB/12GB Rear camera : a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with OSI, f/2.4 (field of view: 45-degrees) + 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, with dual-pixel AF, f/1.5 / f/2.4 (field of view: 77-degrees) + 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 (field of view: 123-degrees)

: a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with OSI, f/2.4 + + 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 The camera zoom: 0.5x/2x optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom

0.5x/2x optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom Front camera : 10-megapixel with dual-pixel AF, f/1.9 (field of view: 80-degrees) + 8-megapixel RGB depth sensor, f/2.2 (field of view: 90-degrees)

: 10-megapixel with dual-pixel AF, f/1.9 f/2.2 Authentication: Face unlock, ultrasonic 3D under-the-screen fingerprint sensor

Face unlock, ultrasonic 3D under-the-screen fingerprint sensor Battery : 4,100mAh

: 4,100mAh Charging: Wired charging with Qualcomm Quick Charging 2, fast wireless charging 2.0, two-way wireless charging

Wired charging with Qualcomm Quick Charging 2, fast wireless charging 2.0, two-way wireless charging Software : Android 9.0 Pie with OneUI

: Android 9.0 Pie with OneUI Internal storage: 128/512GB/1TB

128/512GB/1TB External storage: Support for microSD card up to 512GB

Support for microSD card up to 512GB Biometric security: Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint reader

Galaxy S10+

The phone will be up for pre-order from February 21 at 12:01 ET in the US with a starting price of $999.99. In the UK, the price is £899.00.

Galaxy Samsung S10 5G – the ambitious one

The limited edition single SIM variant might be Samsung’s single most ambitious device featuring four cameras on the back, and 5G compatibility.

Screen: 6.7-inch, QHD+AMOLED (505ppi)

6.7-inch, QHD+AMOLED (505ppi) Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9820

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9820 Memory : 8GB/12GB

: 8GB/12GB Rear camera : a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with OSI, f/2.4 (field of view: 45-degrees) + 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, with dual-pixel AF, f/1.5 / f/2.4 (field of view: 77-degrees) + 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 (field of view: 123-degrees) + hQVGA 3D depth sensor

: a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with OSI, f/2.4 + + 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 The camera zoom: 0.5x/2x optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom

0.5x/2x optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom Front camera : 10-megapixel with dual-pixel AF, f/1.9 (field of view: 80-degrees) + 8-megapixel RGB depth sensor, f/2.2 (field of view: 90-degrees)

: 10-megapixel with dual-pixel AF, f/1.9 f/2.2 Authentication: Face unlock, ultrasonic 3D under-the-screen fingerprint sensor

Face unlock, ultrasonic 3D under-the-screen fingerprint sensor Battery : 4,500mAh

: 4,500mAh Charging: Wired charging with Qualcomm Quick Charging 2 and PD 3.0, fast wireless charging 2.0, two-way wireless charging

Wired charging with Qualcomm Quick Charging 2 and PD 3.0, fast wireless charging 2.0, two-way wireless charging Software : Android 9.0 Pie with OneUI

: Android 9.0 Pie with OneUI Internal storage: 256GB

256GB External storage: None

None Biometric security: Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint reader

The Galaxy S10 5G will be available through Verizon Wireless exclusively for a limited time in the first half of 2019. AT&T, Spectrum Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile and Xfinity Mobile will launch at a later date this summer. There’s no word on the device’s pricing as of now. In the meantime, you can pre-order the other models at Samsung’s US page here and UK page here.