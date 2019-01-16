Apple launches battery cases for the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR at $129

Apple is now selling battery cases to help you avoid running out of juice with your iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, at $129 a pop.

The cases are available in black and white silicon finishes, and support wireless charging. The company hasn’t specified the cases’ battery capacity, but it claims you’ll get an additional 21 hours of internet use on the XS, 20 hours on the XS Max, and 22 hours on the XR.

As with previous Apple-designed battery cases, you’ll be able to see how much power these have left in Notification Center and on your lock screen. Plus, you can juice them up quicker than usual with a USB-PD charger. These seem like a decent deal, given that Mophie’s cases are only about $10 cheaper, and are currently not in stock on the company’s site.

It looks like the cases are currently available only in the US right now, so customers elsewhere might have to wait a bit.

Via The Verge