Samsung re-enters the gaming laptop arena with its RTX 2080-powered Notebook Odyssey

At CES in Las Vegas today, Samsung unveiled its fresh take on gaming laptops, the Notebook Odyssey, with top-end hardware and and a more discreet look than others in this segment.

The Notebook Odyssey (which is actually the latest in Samsung‘s gaming lineup of the same name) packs an all-new Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card that supports ray tracing, along with an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 chip, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage, as well as a 1TB HDD. The 15.6-inch Full HD display supports G-Sync to prevent screen tearing, and a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother motion in games.

The Notebook Odyssey features a more discreet look than other gaming laptops

I like the slim bezels on the display, as well as the lack of juvenile ‘gamer‘-style design embellishments that are all too common on other laptops with graphics cards. While the inclusion of the new RTX 2080 should see Samsung compete with the likes of Alienware, ASUS, Acer, MSI, and Dell in this segment in 2019, we’ll have to wait and see if it can draw in fans with stellar performance or pricing.