Xiaomi rumored to be working on a triple-fold phone

Last year, Samsung gave us a glimpse of its highly anticipated Galaxy F foldable phone. Now, a new leak suggests that Xiaomi might be working on an ambitious triple-fold phone.

Reporter Evan Blass tweeted a video of the mysterious device allegedly made by Xiaomi. It shows a version of a mapping app spread across three screens, after which the user folds the device’s sides down. The app then adjusts to fill the remaining single screen in folded mode. This approach appears to be different from Samsung’s ‘infolding’ method for the Galaxy F, where you’ll have to fold the screen inwards to use the single screen on the back.

Can't speak to the authenticity of this video or device, but it's allegedly made by Xiaomi, I'm told. Hot new phone, or gadget porn deepfake? pic.twitter.com/qwFogWiE2F — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 3, 2019

While Blass didn’t vouch for the authenticity of the video, a report last year from ET News suggested that the Chinese tech giant had started a program to develop an ‘outfolding’ phone.

If you’re someone who’s curious about foldable phones, you’re in for a treat this year. Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy F in March, and Huawei has confirmed that it’s working on a similar device as well. Another Chinese company Oppo also announced that it’ll show off its foldable phone at Mobile World Congress this February in Barcelona.