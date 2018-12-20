Day 9 of TNW’s Advent Deals: Bose headphones and a Nest thermostat

This holiday period, Plugged is running a very special advent calendar. Over the course of 12 days, we’ll be sharing a selection of sweet, sweet deals. You can thank us later.

Bose’s QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones are some of the best around. As the name suggests, they’re supremely comfortable and have an incredible noise-cancelling feature that lets you listen to your music in peace.

The cans are also designed for use with voice-activated assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can make sure you’re fully informed on the go.

Oh, did we forget to say that the QuietComfort also sound fantastic? And I bet they’ll sound even better with this $50 off.

Price: ~$300

Bose

Nest is the company that really kickstarted the smart home trend and its 3rd generation thermostat is a perfect example of why it’s still held in such high regard.

This little device connects to your wifi network and allows you to control the temperature of your house from your phone – no matter where you are. Even cooler (get it?), the Nest can learn your schedule and automatically adjust the temperature depending on your habits.

With $110 off its normal price, the Nest could be a great gift for a loved one. Or you.

Price: ~$190

NewEgg

If you’re in the US, Mint Mobile offers an easy way to get wireless service on your phone. Excitingly, the company is running a great offer just for you.

For the low price of $20, you can be the happy recipient of three months of wireless service. Yep, each monty you’ll get 5GB of 4G LTE data, and unlimited texts and minutes. The deal also includes free shipping, so your SIM card will be with you before you know it.

Price: $20

Mint Mobile

This post is not sponsored, but it includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.