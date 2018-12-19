Day 8 of TNW’s Advent Deals: the VPN edition

This holiday period, Plugged is running a very special advent calendar. Over the course of 12 days, we’ll be sharing a selection of sweet, sweet deals. You can thank us later.

Today is a very special day – we’re going to be sharing deals from three trusted VPN providers. All deliver a good service, it just depends on which one you prefer. So, let’s get into it!

NordVPN is probably the most famous VPN out there. It works across Windows, macOS, and Linux. While on the mobile side, you can get apps for Android and iOS. Oh, and Android TV too.

Currently, the company is running an offer where you can get a three-year subscription for a one-off payment of $107.55 – a full 75 percent off the normal cost.

Price: ~$108

Another of the most popular VPNs is CyberGhost. This service has over 3,000 servers, and a no logs policy. Currently, you can get it on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS.

The company is currently offering a deal where if you get a 12-month subscription, you get another six months for free. This means it works out at a rather tasty $2.75 a month.

Price: ~$50

TunnelBear is a Toronto-based VPN provider. In 2018, it was acquired by McAfee – so the company must be doing something right.

The service has apps that work on Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Linux, and more. Currently, you can get a whopping 58 percent off its normal price, meaning you’re paying $4.17 a month.

Price: ~$50

