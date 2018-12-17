Day 6 of TNW’s Advent Deals: headphones, a speaker and a laptop

This holiday period, Plugged is running a very special advent calendar. Over the course of 12 days, we’ll be sharing a selection of sweet, sweet deals. You can thank us later.

If you fancy it, you can find the deals from day five here. Anyway, let’s get this going!

On the sixth day of TNW’s advent, the lovely team gave to me…

Christmas is a noisy old time – and you know the best way to deal with that? More noise. Your noise.

So, go on, get yourself (or a loved one) a pair of JBL E45BT headphones to drown out the seasonal cacophony. They’re wireless, have a 16 hour battery life, and can recharge fully in 120 minutes – so it means you’ll have plenty of time to blast music over arguments.

Give the gift of peace this Christmas.

Price: ~$70

JBL

If you’ve ever thought your laptop didn’t do enough for you, then have a gander at Acer’s Spin 7 computer. This device can be used in four main ways: as a laptop, tablet, display, or, uhh, tent?

Anyway, the laptop (which only weighs 2.6 pounds or 1.2kg) could be your next computer. It comes with a 1.3Ghz Intel Core i7-7Y75 processor, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD.

Even better, it’s currently got $300 off. What are you waiting for?

Price: ~$900

Acer

On the hunt for a rugged speaker? Then you’re going to love this ION device.

The 20W speaker system has a 30 hour battery life, is water resistant, weighs less than 6 pounds, can be used to charge other devices, and – best of all – has an AM/FM radio too.

If you’re on the hunt for a speaker for outdoor activities, the ION Tailgater could be your next buy.

Price: ~$50

BuyDig

This post is not sponsored, but it includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.