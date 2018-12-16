Day 5 of TNW’s Advent Deals: an Xbox bundle, a Sonos, and a FitBit

This holiday period, Plugged is running a very special advent calendar. Over the course of 12 days, we’ll be sharing a selection of sweet, sweet deals. You can thank us later.

On the fifth day of TNW's advent, the lovely team gave to me…

On the fifth day of TNW’s advent, the lovely team gave to me…

It might not be a classic tradition, but one of the best parts of Christmas is gathering around the TV with your family and blasting through some video games.

And can you guess the best way to do that? With this incredible Xbox One bundle of course.

For just over $500, you get a 1TB Xbox One, Fallout 76, three months of Xbox Live, AND an extra controller.

If you get someone this bundle, you’re going to make their entire Christmas. Or maybe you should just buy it for yourself. The holiday season can work both ways, remember.

Price: $540

BuyDig

One of the most common New Year resolutions is getting fit, so why don’t you take advantage of that that and get someone a FitBit?

Or if that seems slightly too mean, this could be a perfect fit (get it?) for the health fanatic in your life.

If you don’t know FitBit, the company makes high-quality smart devices that assist you with fitness – as the name kinda suggests.

Anyway, if you’ve had your eye on one, now’s the time to buy.

Price: varies depending on product

FitBit

If you already have a pair of good wired speakers, but want to switch over to a smarter sound system, then the Sonos Connect:Amp is just the product for you.

This 55W per channel amplifier will let you stream and control music from your smartphone, as well as syncing up with any other Sonos speakers in your house.

Even better, you can currently get a full $100 off the normal asking price. Who says we don’t treat you right?

Price: $399

Sonos

