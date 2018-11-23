Fabulous Black Friday deals for under $50

At last, Black Friday‘s here!

Okay, that might’ve been a bit too enthusiastic, but what can you do? Whether the day fills you with dread or desire, it’s not hard to argue that there are some good bargains nestled amongst the trash.

The problem is that a lot of Black Friday deals are for expensive items, like TVs and computers. What if you’re just in the market for something small and cheap? Well, we’ve got your back. Here are some great deals on groovy products under $50.

This is what we’re talking about. Not only is the Chromecast one of our all-time favorite gadgets, but the Ultra model is the only one currently capable of streaming in 4k. And it’s $20 off? See, sometimes Black Friday is good.

Price: ~$50

Best Buy

But wait! What if you don’t really like Google hardware? Or if you want a remote with your TV dongle? Then you’re in luck. Amazon has a $15 discount on its Fire TV Stick. It also includes Alexa Voice support, so you don’t even need to press that many buttons if you don’t feel like it.

Price: ~$35

Amazon

Everyone needs a bluetooth speaker these days. Don’t have one? Well this $15 reduction on a JBL GO 2 should change that.

Price: ~$25

JBL

Now you’ve got a JBL bluetooth speaker, you’re gonna need some headphones too. Well, you’re in luck. JBL’s T450BT headphones now have 40 percent off, making them a great deal if you’re looking for a new (and reasonably priced) set of cans.

Price: ~$30

JBL

Are over-ear headphones not your thing? Looking for something a bit less conspicuous? Try these AudioTechnica devices. They also have an in-line microphone and a remote, meaning you can receive calls and control music without touching your device.

Price: ~$49

JBL

If you have a voice-activated speaker – you know, like a Google Home or Alexa – then these plugs are a great shout. You can use them to turn devices on and off with your voice (in conjunction with a smart speaker of course), making your home that much smarter. Plus, they’ve got $100 off the regular retail cost.

Price: ~$30

NewEgg

True wireless headphones are all the rage these days, but many of them are crazily expensive. Luckily, Monoprice is running a Black Friday deal where you can get a pair for 26 percent off. Yep, that gives you a saving of a sweet, sweet $13.

Price: ~$37

Monoprice

We like some products. We don’t like others. Either way, if you buy something through our affiliate links, we get a small cut of the revenue. This isn’t a sponsored post, but for the sake of transparency, you deserve to know what’s up.