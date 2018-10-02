Microsoft’s new Surface Studio 2 brings faster performance and a brighter display

Following the announcement of the new Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop, Microsoft also unveiled the Surface Studio 2. As expected, it’s the most powerful device in the Surface family yet.

The company was a little vague about specifications during its announcement – we’ll update when we have more concrete details – but claims the new Surface Studio is now 35 percent faster than its predecessor. Helping in that area is an upgrade to unspecified Nvidia Pascal graphics that can push “close to 6 teraflops” and brings a 50 percent improvement over the Maxwell chip on the original model. Sorry, no Nvidia RTX quite yet.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is abandoning the hybrid storage for pure SSD, available in up to 2TB sizes. The screen is better too: It’s 38 percent brighter – reaching past 500 nits – and has 22 percent higher contrast. It comes with wireless support for the Xbox controller built in, and finally adopts USB-C. Still no Thunderbolt 3 though.

Microsoft did not immediately reveal a release date for the new Surface Studio, but will be available for pre-order today. Unfortunately, it’ll still burn a hole in your wallet: The Studio 2 starts at $3,499.

We’ll be going hands-on with the device soon, so stay tuned for more.

Developing… Refresh for updates.