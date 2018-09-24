Here’s our best look at at Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro yet

Huawei has made no secret that it’s newest flagship, the Mate 20 is on the way, but a new leak courtesy of WinFuture has given us our first glimpse of what the device might actually look like – including a unique triple camera setup.

Like the P20 Pro, the Mate 20 Pro is expected to come with three cameras, and I kind of dig the square arrangement here with the flash. The overall design direction looks quite different than the P20, with softer sides, a smaller chin, and a wider, more iPhone-esque notch. The one real indicator the devices are part of the same family is the awesome gradient finish, though I like the new textured look as well.

The Mate 20 Pro is expected to be the first device with Huawei’s Kirin 980 processor, which will be only the second mobile processor on the market to use a 7nm processor. That should lead to major speed improvements, though as usual, Huawei particularly likes to tout its benefits for AI. Earlier rumors had also pointed to a 6.3-inch display and a fingerprint reader under the display – which would make sense given we don’t see a fingerprint reader in the renders.

Huawei has already said it will announce the Mate 20 on October 16. Stay tuned to TNW for more.