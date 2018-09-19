Sony unveils its $100 PlayStation Classic with 20 pre-loaded games

Following the trend of bringing retro consoles back to delight nostalgic gamers, Sony has launched the PlayStation Classic – a smaller, modern take on the original PlayStation from 23 years ago.

The Classic is nearly half the size of the first PlayStation, which read CD-ROMs and sold 100 million units worldwide. It’ll come with 20 well-loved titles including Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms.

You’ll get an HDMI cable to plug the console into your TV, as well as two controllers with a matching color scheme. There’s also a ‘virtual memory card’ to save your progress across games.

Credit: Sony The new PlayStation Classic (left) alongside the original PlayStation (right)

The PlayStation Classic will go on sale for $100 on December 3. Sony will soon announce the other games in its line-up, as well as global availability; we’ll update this post when we have more details.

You now have a bunch of retro consoles to choose from: Nintendo’s got the NES Classic, Sega launched its Mega Drive Mini back in April, and Atari is accepting pre-orders for its VCS, which will ship next July. Sure, you can fire up emulators on your PC and mobile devices too, but it’s nice to be able to push a big fat Power button to launch your favorite games from back in the day.