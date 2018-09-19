Samsung might launch its first quad-camera phone on October 11

It seems that Samsung is set to push the limits in photography with mid-range phones. According to a leak from SamsungMobile.News, Samsung will be launching its first phone with four rear cameras – Galaxy A9 Star Pro (2018) – on October 11.

The cameras will be placed vertically on the left with LED flash underneath them on the back of the phone. Samsung earlier teased a possible quad-camera phone with an invite which said ‘4X Fun’.

Let the fun times begin, this October 11, 2018. pic.twitter.com/8zzWYAgiWB — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) September 14, 2018

The phone will supposedly launch with black, blue gradient and pink gradient colorways, and a $580 price tag.

Rumors suggest that the company will launch another phone named Galaxy A7 (2018) with three cameras and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor at the same event. The phone will likely get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 or Snapdragon 710 processor with 4GB RAM, which means this will be a mid-range affair.

Samsungmobile.News| Galaxy A7 (2018)

There have been reports of Samsung killing off the budget J-series and merging it into the A-series as well. If all the leaks are correct, this will mark the first time when a mid-range phone will sport more than two cameras – setting the bar high for upcoming phones.

Smartphone companies are trying to put more and more camera sensors in a phone to compete with DSLR cameras. With Huawei’s three-camera P20 pro wowing the customers in recent months. and rumors of a five camera Nokia phone floating around, these are exciting times for mobile photography enthusiasts.