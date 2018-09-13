Here’s when Apple’s new iPhones will arrive in your country

The new lot.

Apple just released three new iPhones at its special event: the iPhone Xs, the iPhone Xs Max, and the iPhone Xr. Here is the rundown of where and when they will be available near you.

The duo with OLED screens, the iPhone Xs and the iPhone Xs Max will have 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. They will be up for pre-order from September 14  in Space Gray, silver, and a new gold finish. They will be shipping from September 21 in these countries:

  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Canada
  • China
  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Guernsey
  • Hong Kong
  • Ireland
  • Isle of Man
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Jersey
  • Luxembourg
  • Mexico
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Portugal
  • Puerto Rico
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • UAE
  • UK
  • Virgin Islands

Later, the second wave of countries will get the new iPhones from September 28:

Apple’s ‘cheaper’ phone called iPhone Xr, which features a 6.5-inch LCD screen, will be up for pre-order from October 19. The phone has 64 GB, 128, GB and 256 GB storage options in white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT)RED colorways. It will be available in these countries from October 26:

  • Andorra
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Bahrain
  • Belgium
  • Bulgaria
  • Canada
  • China
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Greenland
  • Guernsey
  • Hong Kong
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • India
  • Ireland
  • Isle of Man
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Jersey
  • Kuwait
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Malta
  • Mexico
  • Monaco
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Puerto Rico
  • Qatar
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • South Africa
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • UAE
  • UK
  • US
  • US Virgin Islands.
Here is all our coverage from Apple’s special event yesterday.

