Here’s when Apple’s new iPhones will arrive in your country

Apple just released three new iPhones at its special event: the iPhone Xs, the iPhone Xs Max, and the iPhone Xr. Here is the rundown of where and when they will be available near you.

The duo with OLED screens, the iPhone Xs and the iPhone Xs Max will have 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. They will be up for pre-order from September 14 in Space Gray, silver, and a new gold finish. They will be shipping from September 21 in these countries:

Austria

Belgium

Canada

China

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Guernsey

Hong Kong

Ireland

Isle of Man

Italy

Japan

Jersey

Luxembourg

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

UAE

UK

Virgin Islands

Later, the second wave of countries will get the new iPhones from September 28: