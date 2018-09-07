Microsoft to reveal its next Surface devices on October 2

It’s that time of year again: Microsoft is ready to announce new devices. The company just sent out press invites for an event on October 2, taking place in New York. Going by the company’s history, that means we should expect updates to the Surface line.

That said, don’t expect that mythical Surface Phone; TNW has learned such a device won’t be announced at this event. Current rumors suggest that device is being significantly reworked, and it’s likely we won’t see if for some time, if ever.

More likely candidates are updates to the Surface Pro, Laptop and/or Surface Studio. The Surface Pro hasn’t received a hardware update since May 2017, and the Studio since late 2016.

In the time since, Intel had made significant performance leaps by the addition of two extra cores throughout its processor lines. These Surface devices are therefore now a little dated; I imagine it’s time for a spec bump, at least.

This event won’t be livestreamed, but we’ll be in attendance. Stay tuned to TNW for more.