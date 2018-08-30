Audio-Technica’s first true wireless earbuds look beautiful – and expensive

Although it’s been making wireless headphones for a while, Audio-Technica has only just debuted its first pair of truly wireless earphones – thereby raising my hopes for high-fidelity audio in an ultra-portable form factor.

The new CKR7TW buds come with “specially tuned 11 mm drivers feature a diamond-like carbon coated diaphragm,” and promise reduced distortion and unwanted resonances, as well as improved high-frequency response.

They support Bluetooth 5.0, run for six hours on a single charge, and fit into a case that can juice them up for an additional nine hours. You can also answer calls thanks to an integrated mic, and adjust audio settings with a companion mobile app.

Their $250 price tag puts them at the high end of the true wireless segment, and past notable sets like the (sometimes) $190 Jabra Elite Active 65t and the $200 Bose SoundSport – so it’ll be interesting to see if Audio-Technica brings its a-game to this fight and can win over people looking for pristine sound on their jogs.

The ATH-CKR7TW will be available this fall, and will come in your choice of black or gray.