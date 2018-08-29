The Xbox One X and Elite Controller now come in a clean white for ~~aesthetics~~

When I reviewed the Xbox One X last year I lamented one detail in particular: it only came in boring black color, as opposed to the nifty contrasting white-on-black of the One S. Well, today Microsoft has answered my wishes, offering the Xbox One X and the luxuriously expensive Elite Controller in clean shades of white.

Ooooh:

Ahhhh:

How a.e.s.t.h.e.t.i.c.

The Xbox One X – dubbed Robot White – will only be available as part of a Fallout 76 Bundle. You’ll be able to play a Beta of Fallout 76, and the bundle includes a matching white (non-Elite) controller. It’ll be available November 14, and pre-orders are exclusive to GameStop and the Microsoft Store within the US. Thankfully, there’s no premium for the color, as price remains at $500 for 1TB.

The white Elite Controller will go on sale October 16 for $150, and is also exclusive to Microsoft and Gamestop. As much as I prefer the white look though, the fresh coat of paint is also a letdown for those who were waiting for an updated model. It still uses micro USB and doesn’t even include the Bluetooth support Microsoft added with the One S controller. Hopefully E3 2019 brings better news on the controller front.