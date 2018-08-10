Check out these brilliantly weird Japanese inventions we found
I’ve always had a fascination with inventors. So, when I found out about the Tokyo branch of the Maker Faire – a festival where people show off their homemade inventions – I was very much into it.
And I wasn’t disappointed. After some wonderful time trawling through the wild, weird, and wonderful inventions on show, we’ve compiled a list of some of the coolest and most left-field inventions Japan has to offer. You’re going to enjoy this.
SOMEONE MADE A DEVICE OUT OF LEGO THAT CREATES PAPER AIRPLANES AND THEN LAUNCHES THEM INTO THE DISTANCE
こりゃスゴイ！。
「レゴ紙飛行機自動折り機」一枚の紙を入れると、それが紙飛行機になって飛んでいく。#MFTokyo2018 pic.twitter.com/weKp9s0ZG4
— 信 (@nob105) August 4, 2018
It’s too beautiful for words. Thank you, Japan, thank you.
THE DAYS OF PEOPLE CREATING BEATS USING A COMPUTER ARE OVER – REAL ONES USE A BARCODE SCANNER TO MAKE THE SWEET SOUNDS WE CRAVE SO HARD
バーコードリーダーで演奏
レーザーのスキャン止めての手動スキャン奏法
何でこんな音がだせるんだ！
しましまグラデーションがいいのかな？
最後、しゃべってるし！！#MFTokyo2018 #バーコーダー #Barcoder pic.twitter.com/QmmNgIgwLf
— h.tanaka (@hide63414) August 7, 2018
Would you like to see a whole band playing barcodes? Of course you would, because you’re normal.
【音量注意】
ﾊﾞｰｺｰﾄﾞで音出してるんですょ。変態でしょ(褒め言葉)@electronicos_f#MakerFaireTokyo2018 #MFT2018 pic.twitter.com/jfqd6mg0Fw
— ユリカモメとしょちょ。@防災＊ｺﾐｹ＊ｺﾐｹ (@touchi_kamome) August 5, 2018
The music of the future is here today.
THIS INVENTION WHIPS ITS HAIR BACK AND FORTH, AND I NEED IT
なんか来たぞ！#MFTokyo2018 #MakerFaireTokyo2018#裏メイカー祭 pic.twitter.com/oSKd8HruTr
— TOKYO FLIP-FLOP (@tokyo_ff) August 5, 2018
Watch yourself, Willow Smith.
NOW IF IT STARTS RAINING YOU CAN PREPARE YOURSELF PROPERLY
雨の日にだけ抜けるみたいです
#MFTokyo2018
#MakerFaireTokyo2018 pic.twitter.com/K5dVvsLUF9
— ののくす (@no2xnox) August 4, 2018
Yes, yes, a million times yes.
AY YO THIS ROBOT BAND SLAPS
Another Japanese artists #MFTokyo2018 pic.twitter.com/sxLQmAONyj
— radio_no_koe (@radio_no_koe) August 4, 2018
Suck it, Tame Impala
CUCUMBERS HAVE GONE FAR TOO LONG WITHOUT GRADING TECHNOLOGY
キュウリ選別機！。
カメラでキュウリの形や大きさを認識して等級に区分けするそうな。 #MFTokyo2018 pic.twitter.com/L15ouzT4sZ
— 信 (@nob105) August 4, 2018
Because a human should never, ever have to eat an inferior gourd. Never.
FUCKING HELL THIS MACHINE SIMULATES THE EXPERIENCE OF HAVING YOUR OWN PRESS CONFERENCE, IT’S TOO GOOD – I’M LOSING IT, SORRY
今年も大人気の記者会見マシン。いつでもどこでも大物気分が味わえます。#MakerFaireTokyo2018 pic.twitter.com/9TjKZShHDX
— BBコリー (@BitBlt_Korry) August 4, 2018
If I send you cash, can you send me this?
WATCH OUT FAM THIS WALKING PACK OF TISSUES IS ON ITS WAY
歩くキムワイプかわいい #MFTokyo2018 pic.twitter.com/cWffz7SDG2
— 凹 (@hecomi) August 4, 2018
Helping you clean up messes since y2k18.
I’M NOT ENTIRELY SURE WHAT’S GOING ON HERE BUT I THINK SOMEONE’S PLAYING TUNES WITH A CAGED VAN DE GRAAFF GENERATOR
#MakerFaireTokyo2018 pic.twitter.com/f4qHVxg5QJ
— Vlad 🇯🇵 (@ssh4net) August 4, 2018
Science can be fun.
THE ONLY AUTHENTIC WAY TO CONTROL YOUR SMART HOME IS WITH A ROTARY PHONE
うちの小5息子の作品。
ラズパイ使って黒電話をloT製品化。
プログラムもはんだ付けなども頑張ってました。
リモコンやスマホが苦手なお年寄りも使えるloT製品！笑#MFTokyo2018#YESHomeschoolPRO pic.twitter.com/hgNca8Egls
— 北本貴子@8/19みらいの学校代表 (@kitamotakako) August 4, 2018
Bringing them back.
LOOK AT THIS WHAT-I-HOPE-IS-NOT-AN-ACTUAL-DEAD-CAT TRAVELLING ROUND A CIRCULAR RAILTRACK
こんなのもいます。#MFTokyo2018 #MakerFaireTokyo2018#裏メイカー祭 pic.twitter.com/XYVf2Z4iWv
— TOKYO FLIP-FLOP (@tokyo_ff) August 5, 2018
Art comes in many shapes and sizes.
CLUMPED UP RAMEN SEASONING IS A CRIME AND THIS FELLA IS HERE TO FIX IT
1番好きなマシンです #MFTokyo2018 pic.twitter.com/MFQpSMm3Jn
— 人工石 (@shimbaroid) August 4, 2018
Why use your human hands for robot tasks?
THIS DAMN ROBOT SHOWS YOU HOW YOU ACT AFTER EIGHT PINTS
アクロバティックを展示します#MFTokyo2018 #MakerFaireTokyo2018 pic.twitter.com/6K7E14vozb
— Y-modify@MFTokyo2018/WMFNY18 (@ymodify314) August 5, 2018
In other words, smooth as fuck.
Honestly, I could keep on going all day. The number of insane, ingenious, and downright astonishing inventions was almost too much for me to handle.
If you’d like to find out more information about the Maker Faire – which has events all over the globe – head over here. I’m going to have to visit one of these events and I hope I’ll see you there too.