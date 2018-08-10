Check out these brilliantly weird Japanese inventions we found

I’ve always had a fascination with inventors. So, when I found out about the Tokyo branch of the Maker Faire – a festival where people show off their homemade inventions – I was very much into it.

And I wasn’t disappointed. After some wonderful time trawling through the wild, weird, and wonderful inventions on show, we’ve compiled a list of some of the coolest and most left-field inventions Japan has to offer. You’re going to enjoy this.

SOMEONE MADE A DEVICE OUT OF LEGO THAT CREATES PAPER AIRPLANES AND THEN LAUNCHES THEM INTO THE DISTANCE

Blockchain and cryptocurrency news minus the bullshit. Visit Hard Fork. CLICK IT

It’s too beautiful for words. Thank you, Japan, thank you.

THE DAYS OF PEOPLE CREATING BEATS USING A COMPUTER ARE OVER – REAL ONES USE A BARCODE SCANNER TO MAKE THE SWEET SOUNDS WE CRAVE SO HARD

Would you like to see a whole band playing barcodes? Of course you would, because you’re normal.

The music of the future is here today.

THIS INVENTION WHIPS ITS HAIR BACK AND FORTH, AND I NEED IT



Watch yourself, Willow Smith.

NOW IF IT STARTS RAINING YOU CAN PREPARE YOURSELF PROPERLY

Yes, yes, a million times yes.

AY YO THIS ROBOT BAND SLAPS

Suck it, Tame Impala

CUCUMBERS HAVE GONE FAR TOO LONG WITHOUT GRADING TECHNOLOGY

Because a human should never, ever have to eat an inferior gourd. Never.

FUCKING HELL THIS MACHINE SIMULATES THE EXPERIENCE OF HAVING YOUR OWN PRESS CONFERENCE, IT’S TOO GOOD – I’M LOSING IT, SORRY

If I send you cash, can you send me this?

WATCH OUT FAM THIS WALKING PACK OF TISSUES IS ON ITS WAY

Helping you clean up messes since y2k18.

I’M NOT ENTIRELY SURE WHAT’S GOING ON HERE BUT I THINK SOMEONE’S PLAYING TUNES WITH A CAGED VAN DE GRAAFF GENERATOR

Science can be fun.

THE ONLY AUTHENTIC WAY TO CONTROL YOUR SMART HOME IS WITH A ROTARY PHONE

Bringing them back.

LOOK AT THIS WHAT-I-HOPE-IS-NOT-AN-ACTUAL-DEAD-CAT TRAVELLING ROUND A CIRCULAR RAILTRACK

Art comes in many shapes and sizes.

CLUMPED UP RAMEN SEASONING IS A CRIME AND THIS FELLA IS HERE TO FIX IT

Why use your human hands for robot tasks?

THIS DAMN ROBOT SHOWS YOU HOW YOU ACT AFTER EIGHT PINTS

In other words, smooth as fuck.

Honestly, I could keep on going all day. The number of insane, ingenious, and downright astonishing inventions was almost too much for me to handle.

If you’d like to find out more information about the Maker Faire – which has events all over the globe – head over here. I’m going to have to visit one of these events and I hope I’ll see you there too.