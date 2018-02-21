Read the official FCC net neutrality repeal document and weep

The US government’s official journal, the Federal Register, today revealed the FCC’s net neutrality repeal paperwork in an “unpublished” version ahead of the unveiling of the official version set for 22 February.

The document is titled “Restoring Internet Freedom.” This name, we can only guess, is meant to continue former Verizon lawyer Ajit Pai’s trend of lying to the American people.

It’s available at the Federal Register’s website. We’ve also republished it here:



In the document you’ll find such gems as “We find the Title II classification likely has resulted, and will result, in considerable social cost, in terms of foregone investment and innovation.” That would also make a fantastic argument for removing regulations keeping construction businesses from using asbestos in schools.

If you’re not in the mood to read the entire 284 page document, a fair summary would be as follows: c’mon guys, let’s just trust Verizon, Comcast, and AT&T to do the right thing.

The paper contains the word “throttling” 34 times, most of which are in the context of defending Comcast for throttling Bittorrent or declaring that ISPs will have to disclose throttling to customers.

Disclosure isn’t the problem here. For a fantastic explanation of throttling and how the net neutrality repeal will likely effect us, have a look at Rob Bliss’s traffic demonstration in front of the FCC building.

Net neutrality is dead. And if it’s not, then it’s strapped into an electric chair minutes away from being executed. Unless you believe President Trump is going to pardon it at the last second, it’s time to move on.

In related news: FCC Chairman Pai, who won TNW’s prestigious “Tech’s Biggest Douchebag of the Year” award last year, is currently being investigated for corruption.

