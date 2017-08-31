Ann Coulter’s idiotic tweet proves just how badly we need science

Dear Ann Coulter,

Hi Ann! Wait, can I call you Ann? Fuck it, doing it anyway.

I’m writing in regards to a tweet you sent out earlier this week. In it, you put ignorance on a pedestal. Worse, you empowered a populace that’s growing to not only ignore, but actively resent science. And with this tweet, you gave power to a group who only recently discovered their 500 minutes of free AOL were about to expire. Which is a shame, really; I was sort of hoping to show them Google.

But, I didn’t come here to insult you. I mean, I did, but I need to pace myself; we’re just getting started.

The issue isn’t conservative vs liberal; it’s about intellect over whatever it is allowing weird noises to spill oh-so-effortlessly out of that mouth of yours. Science affects each of us equally, and speaking out against it is a great disservice to us all — no matter what your political affiliation.

As famed astrophysicist — that’s a scientist that studies space, Ann — Neil Degrasse Tyson once said:

“The good thing about science is that it’s true whether or not you believe in it.”

Here’s the tweet I take issue with:

I don't believe Hurricane Harvey is God's punishment for Houston electing a lesbian mayor. But that is more credible than "climate change." https://t.co/K7d7mopY5Q — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 29, 2017

Not sure where to begin, to be honest.

I’ll never criticize people for believing in a god, nor do I care which one you believe in — or if you believe in one at all. But I have my limits. Replacing something that, by its very nature, can be proven or disproven with unwavering belief in an omnipotent being is, for me, something I just can’t wrap my head around.

And although Coulter isn’t the one saying Houston’s lesbian mayor is the cause — nor does she seem to believe it — the belief remains. And that’s the problem. When you take away science, human nature will force all of us into finding something to replace it.

While I can’t comprehend, for example, how educated people in 2017 believe God is pissed at Houston over who its mayor bumps genitals with, the fact remains that these people exist. But seriously, did the hurricane even stop to ask victims who they voted for?

Houston is under water because of climate change, plain and simple. This storm, which by all accounts was exceptional, isn’t your typical hurricane: it’s a grand example of what the future of severe weather looks like. Katrina offered the recipe, Harvey served up a big ‘ol slice of shut-the-fuck-up climate change deniers.

Worse, the tweet was in response to a legitimate news story. Politico’s headline read: “Now is the time to say it as loudly as possible: Harvey is what climate change looks like.” And the article, if you’d bothered to read it, is exceptional.

From what I can tell by the few times my gag reflex allowed me to listen to you speak for more than 30 seconds, you’re a self-promotional asshole with an agenda to push. And that agenda, Ann, is dangerous. Your vile comments prove why public distrust of media is at an all-time high. People, for some reason, equate you with a journalist. In a 24 hour news cycle it’s bound to happen. The fact is, merely talking about news on TV — or YouTube, or Facebook Live — now means some will hold you in the same regard as Walter Cronkite.

You can write, credit where it’s due. But writing books lambasting political figures and pimping it on each appearance on Fox and Friends doesn’t a journalist make. In fact, even calling you a journalist is akin to slapping a Marlboro sticker on Sean Hannity and letting him race the Daytona 500 on foot.

You’re one of many, and your voices are getting louder. As the chorus grows, American sentiment falls like my self-esteem when left alone with Krispy Kreme donuts. And what are you arguing for? If you win the fight, and climate change turns out to be a complete hoax, you’ve gained what exactly — polluted ground water and massive collapse of the world’s ecosystems?

Worse still, what if you’re wrong?

A Greek proverb reads:

“Society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.”

Do you ever think about the seeds you’re planting?