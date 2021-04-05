Microsoft Azure is adding AI services to its basic user tools. If you want to know Azure, this can get you started

TLDR: The 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle explores how to build and manage a complete Azure cloud network and earn key Azure credentials in the process.

Artificial intelligence. For most, those words immediately conjure images that are straight out of science fiction. The HAL 9000. The Terminator. Replicants. For the masses, AI is as far removed from daily life as walking the dog is from a trip to the moon.

In recent years, that gap has been closing. Rapidly. But while the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning is playing a growingly influential role in global business and innovation, most small to medium-sized businesses feel like using AI in their operation is still as far removed from their reality as those sci-fi films.

Azure, Microsoft’s cloud services arm, is making AI a lot more real for cloud users with their new Azure Precept. A platform mixing hardware, software and the cloud, Precept literally brings machine learning to a business, assessing their needs, then offering tools for building AI-driven apps and other processes to improve company operations.

Precept is the latest addition to the robust array of offerings for Azure users — and with the training in The 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle ($34.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals), now’s the time to get up to speed on everything Azure can do.

With these six courses covering more than 40 hours of instruction, students can get their Azure career on track learning the knowledge it takes to pass some of Microsoft’s key Azure certification courses as proof of their expertise on the platform.

As led by top-rated instructors Scott Duffy and Anand Nednur, learners get the Azure insight to go from novice users to skilled masters. It starts with the fundamentals of Azure administration, including managing subscriptions, accounts, and Azure policies, implementing Azure storage, deploying Azure virtual machines, securing identities, and more.

With that foundational training, further courses explore how to go beyond maintenance to actually address problems and building your own solutions through Azure. That covers how to troubleshoot, how to build an Azure app, how to scale up Azure operations, and beyond.

Armed with this training, students will have all the necessary instruction to take and ace four different Microsoft Azure certification exams, prime credentials for an IT pro’s resume to show their cloud ops skills.

The 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Course is a nearly $1,200 value, but it’s all on sale now for less than $6 per course at only $34.99.

Prices are subject to change.