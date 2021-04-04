Work towards a Salesforce Administrator certification with this $50 course

TLDR: The training in the Prepare for Your 2021 Salesforce Administrator Credential Course is how young Salesforce learners acquire the skills to become true Salesforce master admins.

Being a certified Salesforce administrator is more than just knowing how to use Salesforce’s extensive web of customer relationship apps. The real skill is in implementing that system.

A certified Salesforce admin is someone equipped to stand back and see how all aspects of a business are working together in concert. These individuals are perhaps in the best position to fix what ails a company. They also optimize operations for sales and marketing to production and customer satisfaction.

The Prepare for Your 2021 Salesforce Administrator Credential Course ($49.99, 75 percent off, from TNW Deals) is for those who have already worked through the opening Salesforce Admin training and are ready to take the next step toward full Salesforce mastery.

Your guide in this journey across 85 lectures and 16 hours of content is noted Salesforce certified application architect, developer, and admin Jimmy Tanzil. With over 20 years of experience in the IT field, Tanzil is an expert in all phases of app development, including analysis, design, coding, testing and implementation, and who it all intersects in Salesforce.

As students head down their Salesforce training trailhead, Tenzil leads through earning four separate Superbadges, credentials earned by applying the Salesforce training to actual hands-on real-world challenges.

The training helps learners understand everything. That ranges from user authentication and management and how to oversee products, quotes, and contracts, to organizing projects and customizing an organization to take on new business teams.

This training is direct prep for taking and passing the Salesforce Certified Administrator exam, a key credential for showing someone understands how to customize Salesforce, configure the platform to service-specific business needs, manage users and seek out innovative paths toward using Salesforce to its utmost potential.

This $200 Prepare for Your 2021 Salesforce Administrator Credential Course is now on sale at 75 percent off its regular price, down to just $49.99.

