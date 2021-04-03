This Python and Django training can turn you into an in-demand developer for under $30

TLDR: The Learn Python and Django Developer Bundle trains coders in Python basics to create amazing web development experiences you couldn’t create any other way.

Google and Netflix. Facebook and Instagram. Spotify and Reddit. Those are just a handful of the tech titans that use the Python coding language as an integral part of their web development process.

Python is powerful, yet complex — and because of its abilities, programmers familiar with all the intricacies of Python coding as well as its most useful tools are in high demand with the elite firms of the digital world.

For those ready to master this high-stakes realm, the training in The Learn Python and Django Developer Bundle ($29.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals) breaks down exactly why Python is a such a potent skill for a modern web developer and all incredible presentation and performance that only Python can help creators apply.

The collection features eight courses with more than 40 hours of training, guiding first-time Python dabblers to full language mastery, along with extended looks at some of the tools that can help speed your Python projects along.

The Complete Python Masterclass: Learn Python Programming by Building Projects get the introduction underway, including how to write clean, succinct Python code, how to understand its programming building blocks, and how to work with modules so students can learn to create their own.

Python Programming Advanced: Understanding Weird Concepts moves the training forward through advanced Python topics like recursion, lambda functions, map, filter and reduce, and more, while Python GUI Programming: Building Desktop Application with TKinter and SQLite explain how to use TKinter to create graphical user interfaces (GUIs) in your projects.

Ultimately, your Python skills will be tested with a pair of challenging Python projects: using automation to build a web scraping bot, and how to automate image designing using the Pillow library, while extracting temperature data through the OpenWeatherMap API.

This collection also includes courses in some of Python’s most useful tools, including Git and GitHub (Complete Git and GitHub for Beginners: Practical Bootcamp) as well as Django, which automatically handles lots of behind the scenes Python work that would often take Python coders hours, or even days to complete without it.

Earn this Python black belt with The Learn Python and Django Developer Bundle, a $1,600 collection of training that’s now on sale for only $29.99 while this offer lasts.

Prices are subject to change.