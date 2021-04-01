This package can guide you into a new career as a highly-paid project manager

TLDR: The Complete 2021 Superstar Project Manager Bundle features 13 courses of using modern methodology to help guide any project to a successful conclusion.

Back in the old days, the role of a project manager was pretty cut and dried. If a manager’s team was tasked with manufacturing a refrigerator or building an office complex, there were often variable, but usually proven and well-worn paths toward reaching that successful endpoint.

However, the age of software development brought a lot more uncertainty to project management with the likely potential for lots of change along the way. That windier path to the promised land ultimately spawned the Agile project management approach, a tactic with a great reliance on short burst productivity and communication-driven change.

These 13 courses run the full spectrum of the Agile experience, starting with foundational basics before moving into more specialized training with powerful added features for making sure every project comes in on time, on budget, and to everyone’s expectations.

The Project Management Foundation Course is just that, foundational training that can help novice Agile learners understand what’s at stake. After internalizing the key concepts and tools of project management, the remaining courses all start digging into more hyper-focused aspects of a project timeline.

Agile Retrospective: Continuous Improvement and Kaizen With Scrum explores how to use a sprint retrospective approach to boost the efficiency and productivity of a team. Scrum Certification Prep Training and Agile Scrum Training get into using Scrum, an Agile offshoot process that centers around delivering the fastest possible value in the shortest possible time.

And User Stories For Agile Scrum: Product Owner and Business Analysis delves into real-world case studies of user stories, listening to a user’s specific perspective on engaging with a product or service and integrating that experience back into the development.

Users also find courses here in using prime Agile tools, like JIRA, Trello, Kanban and more.

