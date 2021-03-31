Here’s how a charitable deed can win you $5K in cash towards a new gaming PC, NFTs, and more

TLDR: Donate to the Playing for Change Foundation and one lucky donor will then be rewarded with $5,000 for their good work.

There’s nothing better than being rewarded for doing the right thing for the right reasons. You don’t need the grateful little old lady to give you $20 for finding and returning her lost purse. But that $20 definitely feels sweeter because you put good karma out into the universe — and that good deed found its way back to you.

That being said…how does $5,000 worth of good karma sound to ya? You’re going to have to be pretty lucky to be the winner of the $5K Cash Giveaway and Donate to Charity contest. But even if you don’t take home the big prize, how can you feel bad if you did something immeasurably good for the world in the process?

So here’s the deal…all you have to do to win the $5,000 grand prize is donate to Playing for Change. They’re a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to building music education programs in under-developed areas around the world allowing at-risk kids to play and enjoy the impact of music in their lives.

Over the past 15 years, Playing for Change has been spreading the magic of music into places that could use the boost. From Mali to Nepal, from Ghana to Morocco and a host of countries in between, Playing for Change builds music appreciation programs for kids run by locals right in those communities, opening up a whole world of positive change potential for up to 2,000 children.

Sounds like something worthy of support, right? Then give Playing for Change $10. As thanks, we’ll then throw 100 entries with your name into the drawing for the $5,000 prize. The more you donate, the more opportunities to win you’ll end up with as your odds increase with $25 (250 entries), $50 (1,000), $75 (1,500), $100 (2,500) up to $150 (4,500) donations.

One extremely lucky person who decided helping children was a good use of their cash will be randomly selected on or about July 18 and win the $5,000 prize which can be spent on…well, anything. It’s $5,000. Buy yourself a new gaming rig. But if you want to buy 5,000 $1 tacos at Taco Bell with it, that’s your business.

If you want to make the world a little bit brighter, donate to enter by July 17 11:59 PM PT. Good luck!

