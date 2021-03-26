Entrepreneurs, these apps can streamline your new business and they’re all an extra 30% off

TLDR: From staying on task to web storage to SEO and invoicing, these apps can all save your new business time, all while saving you an extra 30 percent off in the Semi-Annual Sale.

You've got your idea — check. Your business plan is sound check. And now, it's time to get all your ducks firmly in a row to give your new enterprise a real chance to get off the ground. If you haven't considered things like cloud storage or SEO marketing or an automated accounting system, then you definitely should be paying close attention to these nine apps.

1. Focuster Productivity App

You’re starting a business, so you can’t afford to waste even a second. With Focuster, your time management shifts into overdrive, as the app prioritizes your tasks, auto-schedules them into your calendar, issues smart reminders, and even tracks your progress to make sure you’re on top of it all.

2. Degoo Premium:10TB Backup Plan

Cloud storage is always a huge need for any growing business — and this Degoo Premium plan gives you a whopping 10TBs of space. With that, you can make sure all the devices in your organization are properly backed up, all under ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption. It’s the ultimate peace of mind for any anxious entrepreneur.

3. Zuitte 50+ Tools for Entrepreneurs

If you need it to run your business, it’s a good chance Zuitte’s got it. This suite packs in over 50 different tools to streamline virtually all aspects of a growing company, no matter what your company does. Research and analytics, SEO features, email marketing, social media and digital ad campaigns, they’re all doable — and all right from the Zuitte interface.

4. Invoice Crowd: Estimation and Accounting System

This electronic invoicing software designed for small-to-medium-sized businesses isn’t just about invoicing. It can actually tackle most of a company’s essential accounting needs, helping to create compelling proposals, and automated, secure and fast payment options.

5. RankTools SEO Tool

RankTools is how your new company plants itself at the top of Google search results. With more than two dozen SEO tools like link analyzers, page status checkers, backlink searchers, Google Adword scrapers, and more, this package help you assess which keywords are working for you or a competitor so you can maximize their impact in your search rankings.

6. Elocance Audio Reading App

Who has time to read everything you need to take in? Eloquence has you covered, turning all your reports, notes, web articles, and more into downloadable podcasts that you can listen to anytime. You can funnel everything in playlists so you can catch up on all your emails, newsletters, and everything else and review it while you drive, work out, or whenever.

7. CaptionSaver Pro

CaptionSaver Pro makes it easy to stop worrying about taking notes in a video meeting. This Chrome extension transcribes everything said in one of your Google Meet live meetings, then lets you save all that dialogue for review when needed. Now you can actually pay attention to the meeting instead of busily writing things down.

8. Movavi Picverse Photo Editor for Mac and Windows

Backed by a thriving 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Trustpilot, this AI-powered app is a simple image-editing tool for handling advanced photo adjustments almost automatically. This smart app can enhance an image by itself, remove backgrounds, or lay in one of more than 100 different filters and effects to create perfect marketing images fast.

9. Qlearly

Here’s the cleanest, tidiest way ever to organize all those bookmarks and tabs. Qlearly saves, syncs and organizes all your favorite websites into columns and boards, so you can always get just where you need fast. Each time you open a new tab, your board loads immediately, all while Qlearly syncs all your bookmarks across all of your devices.

