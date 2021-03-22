Learn PMP, Agile, Six Sigma and other project management staples with this giant bundle

TLDR: The 10 courses in The 2021 Complete PMP Career Training Certification Bundle explain the most popular methodologies for getting key projects finished on time and on budget.

You probably felt the wave of anxiety and fear when you first learned to hit a curveball or take to the course in MarioKart. You likely felt it when you sat behind the wheel of a car for the first time when you were learning to drive. And when all the responsibility has been entrusted to you to make sure one of your company’s biggest initiatives gets handled correctly…the feeling returns.

But just like the curve ball, MarioKart, and that beat-up old Honda Accord, you figured it out. You learned the needed skills, practiced the steps, and before too long, you were an expert. It’s no different with project management, just so long as you’ve got access to the roadmaps for guiding your journey.

With The 2021 Complete PMP Career Training Certification Bundle ($34.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals), students get to go in-depth on some of the most popular and respected project management frameworks in the world so they’ll always have the expertise to shepherd any group or project to a successful conclusion.

Not only does this 10-course, 38-plus hour package introduces the principles of PMP, Agile, Six Sigma and more, but the training is also structured to help learners achieve certification as a skilled practitioner in each methodology.

You can start with PMP certification from the world-acknowledged authority in that discipline, the Project Management Institute (PMI). Project Management Professional (PMP) Exam Prep: 6th Edition unlocks industry standards found in the Project Management Body of Knowledge, the PMBOK, around scheduling, costs, resource allocation and other major areas any good PM has to know.

Next, a bulk of the course load then turns to the popular Agile and Agile Scrum approaches, which rely heavily on the teamwork, self-organization and accountability of team members. Students are also introduced to various tools to help bring that program to life, including Monday.com, Trello, and Jira.

Finally, the Six Sigma methodology is the subject of a course dedicated to a process that values streamlining variation and cutting down on errors to keep a project focused and on track.

All the training in The 2021 Complete PMP Career Training Certification Bundle regularly retails for almost $2,000, but right now the entire collection is on sale for less than $3.50 per course, only $34.99.

