The portable monitor is perfect for on-the-go work or play. And it’s under $200

TLDR: The UPERFECT Portable Monitor offers brilliant 1080p HD resolution viewing and a host of connection ports to make viewing easy anywhere you go.

There are times when a smartphone just won’t do. While its power and versatility are unquestionable, it’s created to be a device you can slip into your pocket. That’s obviously a huge part of its appeal, but sometimes, you need more.

If you’ve got a couple kids screaming in the back seat and you need a video to quiet them down, you need more than a smartphone screen. If you’re trying to edit digital content or take a close look at images or video, a smartphone screen often isn’t enough. And if you really want to enjoy your favorite games anywhere you choose to play them, then that itty bitty smartphone screen just doesn’t cut it.

The UPERFECT 15.6” Portable Monitor ($197.99, 10 percent off, from TNW Deals) is the tech you turn to when it’s time to pull out the big guns.

Did we say big guns? Because while the UPERFECT is certainly a popping portable screen for viewing virtually any digital media, its ultra-slim 0.35-inch body and ultra-light weight of under 2 lbs. Prove it’s anything but big.

Yet as a media device, the UPERFECT plays as big as a movie screen, delivering crisp 1080p HD resolution visuals from a monitor that features a high-quality LCD HDR IPS panel crafted from anti-glare etched glass that’s corrosion-resistant, cut-resistant and crack-proof. It’s even designed for group viewing, incorporating a 178-degree angle of view so it can be seen by those standing on almost all sides of the screen.

A portable monitor lives and dies by the devices it coordinates with — and the UPERFECT is ready with inputs for days. With Type-C, Mini HD, PD, and Micro USB ports, this monitor is ready to hook up to almost any device. The Type-C connector should particularly grab the attention of gamers, allowing them to plug a Nintendo Switch right into the UPERFECT and play their games in a new widescreen world.

Back by an impressive 4.2-out-of-5 star rating on Amazon, the UPERFECT 15.6” Portable Monitor is now on sale for over $20 off its retail price, now down to just $197.99 while this deal lasts.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: 4 reasons your hi-fi setup needs a subwoofer