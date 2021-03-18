Conquering Google SEO is huge for any business. This training can help you make it work for you

TLDR: The 2021 Complete Google SEO and SERP Certification Bundle hands brands the training to push their website and content to the top of Google search results.

Marketing budgets being what they are, companies and entrepreneurs have to scratch and claw for any viable entryway into the public consciousness. While the money may not be there, brands can still make their mark by being smart, which should definitely include a serious attempt at organic marketing.

Optimizing all your website pages and content to score well in Google search algorithms is a cheap, yet potentially effective way to let Google start steering visitors directly to your website.

The 2021 Complete Google SEO and SERP Certification Bundle ($29.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals) can offer a straight path to helping bring all those Google-searching people right to your door.

This collection brings together 11 courses that dig into search engine optimization, search engine results pages, and all the best tools and tactics at your disposal to attract that Google attention.

SEO Training 2021: Beginner To Advanced SEO and The Complete SEO Course for Beginners 2021: Zero to Hero are a pair of courses to get that training off on the right foot. Even first time players in the SEO game will get a firm understanding of the practice with these courses, including all the elements that play into a page’s SEO ranking and what it takes to put your site, page, or item at the top of Google search results.

As the learning unspools, students are handed new cards to play in boosting your online visibility, including how to use tools like Ahref, Alexa, WordAI, Articleforge and more, the four most effective strategies to sell products on Amazon, and how to leverage YouTube to craft videos that can also send your Google search profile soaring.

Of course, if you’d like to build your own career as an SEO and digital marketing professional, there’s also a How to Start and Run Your Own SEO Business from Home: The Complete Blueprint course that can help you hang your own shingle and be your own boss as the keeper of all the Google search secrets.

The package of training collected in The 2021 Complete Google SEO and SERP Certification Bundle would normally cost almost $2,000, but as part of this offer, it’s all on sale now for only $29.99 while this deal lasts.

Prices are subject to change.

