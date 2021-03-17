This AI-powered tool is how you create the iron-clad resume for landing the job of your dreams

TLDR: The 2021 Complete Resume Builder Master Class Bundle offers Rezi Resume services, templates and training to help any candidate land the job they deserve.

You have seconds. Literally. In many cases, you’ve got less than 30 of them. In that handful of seconds, you have to definitively prove you’re the one and only person to fill the available job opening that you so desperately want.

But reality is not on your side. About 40 percent of hiring managers spend less than 60 seconds looking at a job resume. About 25 percent spend less than 30 seconds. That means the resume you submit has to be honed to perfection and micro targeted to even earn the privilege of an interview.

Your resume is you — and it has to sell you to an employer at a glance. With the tools and training in The 2021 Complete Resume Builder Master Class Bundle ($39.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals), you can craft your professional calling card with razor precision and be one of those precious few that will stay in contention for the job of your dreams.

The cornerstone of this offer is a lifetime subscription to a Rezi Resume Writing Pro plan account. An AI-powered resume builder trusted by more than 120,000 job seekers, Rezi quickly creates optimized resumes and cover letters crafted specifically to your individual job description.

Rezi takes advantage of today’s applicant tracking systems (ATS), automated software used by many employers to automatically weed through candidates. Rezi adjusts your life and work experience down to the word, adding or accentuating critical keywords and job criteria that will identify you to an ATS as a top candidate for the position.

You can also further individualize the look and feel of your resume with a collection of 100 premium resume and cover letter templates as created by the team at Resume Inventor. All of these templates are fully editable, easy to use, and ultra-professional so you can find the look and feel that fits best for you and the job you seek.

Finally, you’ll also get a pair of courses led by award-winning MBA professor, venture capitalist, and author Chris Haroun to help make sure you’re fully prepped for your job hunt. First, the Build the Best Resume and Linkedin Profile course explains how to craft the perfect LinkedIn profile to support your candidacy, then the Learn to Interview Better than Anyone training covers five hours of interview do’s and don’ts to help seal the deal once you’re face-to-face with an hiring manager.

The comprehensive 2021 Complete Resume Builder Master Class Bundle is valued at over $3,100, but you need a job, so it’s all packed into this collection here for only $39.99.

Prices are subject to change.