Air drummers, make music! The PocketDrum drumsticks sound just like the real thing

TLDR: The PocketDrum Bluetooth Drumsticks duplicate the sound and feel of playing real drums, but without the expensive, bulky drum kit.

It’s the refrain of every exasperated parent since the dawn of time. As a kid plucks their way through learning to play guitar, lumbers through getting a grasp of the piano, or saws through the strings of mastering the violin, that suffering parent inevitably says, “Well…at least they didn’t want to learn to play the drums.”

However…what if the doomsday scenario happened? What if your kid was the one-in-a-million mutant that has to learn to play the drums?

Hopefully, they’re as good as Nandi Bushell. Assuming they’re not, there is at least an answer to those who want to encourage the pursuit of drumming proficiency without feeling like their head is now a bass drum.

That’s where PocketDrum Bluetooth Drumsticks come in. Right now, they’re on sale for almost $20 off, just $118.95 from TNW Deals. Indiegogo backers were impressed, funding the PocketDrum to the tune of nearly $500,000.

Whether you’re really trying to learn to play the drums or just need to get your inner Keith Moon on, the PocketDrum have you covered. They look like a standard set of drumsticks, but they’re actually packed full of tech. A portable, noiseless set of drumsticks, they sync via Bluetooth to the AeroBand app so you can air-drum and hear it through headphones like you’re actually playing a multi-piece drum kit, complete with bass, snare, high toms, crash cymbals, hi-hats, the works.

The PocketDrum sticks are highly reactive, vibrating and even lighting up with each hit, perfectly duplicating the amount of force generated by each wrist snap. With that authentic feel and sound, they’re perfect for new learners trying to get a feel for the skins, as well as experienced drummers just trying to stay sharp.

The AeroBand app also helps keep you engaged with drumming tutorials and immersive gaming modes to hone your skills. And with your headphones on, nobody around has any idea you’re currently crushing Tom Sawyer cranked up to 11.

And even with Rush’s love of long, long, long songs and drum solos, the PocketDrum has users covered with a 10 hour battery life. That might even get you through the A-side of one of their albums…

Regularly $139, the PocketDrum Bluetooth Drumsticks are now available with $20 savings, bashing the final price down to only $118.95.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: We need more AI product owners, not data scientists