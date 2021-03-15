Learn to create engaging motion graphics in Adobe After Effects with these 250 lessons

TLDR: The Ultimate Adobe After Effects Pro Bundle explores how to integrate Hollywood-level special effects into video, images, graphic design, animation and more.

It’s one of those shadowy corners of the Adobe Creative Cloud that frightens even some of its most ardent fans. Most Adobe users sink their teeth into perennial favorites like Photoshop or Illustrator or Premiere, but when you ask them about some of the less-explored apps under Adobe’s broad umbrella, users get a little nervous.

Take After Effects, for example. While many users swear by Adobe Premiere for all their video editing needs, significantly fewer feel comfortable using Adobe After Effects, the suite’s app for creating special effects for video productions.

And we aren’t talking star wipes or lens flares here. Adobe After Effects is professional-grade graphics software, used to handle special effects work in Hollywood blockbusters like Transformers and The Hulk to Avatar, Tomorrowland, and Star Trek: Into Darkness.

The Ultimate Adobe After Effects Pro Bundle ($29.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals) can help elevate that fear, offering curious students the tools to turn everything from YouTube videos to social media posts into special effects extravaganzas.

But this collection featuring five courses including 30 hours of intensive training doesn’t solely focus on video, instead offering training in adding After Effects magic to images, graphic design, animation, and more.

After Effects CC: The Complete Adobe After Effects Course is your primer, a nine-hour exploration of creating professional motion graphics for everything from business and marketing videos to documentaries and feature films. Meanwhile, Adobe After Effects: Motion Graphics ups the ante, adding to your toolkit by teaching how to work in layers, create unique shapes with motion, execute FX tricks like page turns, fractal noise, color correction and more.

The reach of After Effects can also be felt in working with images as After Effects for Photography shows how AE works hand-in-hand with Photoshop to do enhancements like adding a sunset to a photo, creating double exposures, dramatic color changes, repeating patterns and more.

That training expands in courses like After Effects for Graphic Design, where users follow a step-by-step journey through the After Effects’ design capabilities along with Photoshop for print or web design work. And there’s also After Effects Motion Graphics Beast, exploring AE’s impact by bringing visual effects into play while learning the basics of digital animation.

A nearly $1,000 package of training, The Ultimate Adobe After Effects Pro Bundle is on sale now for hundreds less, down to just $29.99.

