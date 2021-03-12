Think you know Microsoft Excel’s advanced features? With this 10-course training, you will

TLDR: The All-In-One Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle explores how to use the popular data tool to its fullest abilities across 10 courses and over 50 hours of training.

Microsoft Excel has been around for over three decades, but it wasn’t until last month that it became perfect. Well, at least enough for computers to recognize it as perfect anyway.

Long the foundational spreadsheet program for any and all digital data organization, Microsoft’s latest additions to the venerable app make Excel equations Turing-complete. That basically means it’s become a language of its own that can be fed any algorithm and come up with a solution.

Now, you’ll very likely never have to test that theory yourself, but The All-in-One Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle ($33.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals) explains all the reasons why this ancient app is still a data collection, computer science and data analysis force after all these years.

This package includes 10 courses with over 50 hours of training content. Novice Excel users will progress from basic spreadsheets, equations and introductory topics like the Excel interface, rows, columns and data types up to writing code in Excel’s own proprietary language and using Excel for cutting edge projects like machine learning and artificial intelligence.

After Microsoft Excel (365): Crash Course lays the groundwork, different courses go over critically important Excel concepts and functions, including mastering Excel pivot tables and pivot charts, and using powerful data modeling and business tools like Power Query, Power Pivot, and Data Analysis Expressions (DAX). There even training in using Excel’s VBA language to automate your own Excel functions.

Other courses run the gamut, from Excel for HR Dashboard and Analytics, which includes a deep analysis of using Excel analytics to handle HR business issues, and even Data Science with Stocks, Excel and Machine Learning. In that course, spreadsheets go to the next level with training in the essentials of coding specifically tailored for data science in Excel.

This training for turning even beginners into Excel experts is usually priced at $2,000, but right now, all 12 courses are available in this bundle for just $33.99.

