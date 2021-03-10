Become an expert in Adobe CC with this extensive training for $3 per course

TLDR: Including 12 courses and more than 80 hours of training, the package explains how to use all the tools in the Adobe Creative Cloud suite of apps to create amazing digital content.

Ask anyone involved in digital creation about the industry-leading Adobe Creative Cloud and you’re likely to get two nearly universal snap reactions.

First, that there’s so much happening inside that armada of content creating apps that you can do practically anything with it. Second, that there’s so much happening inside that armada of content creating apps that learning how to harness it can be an absolute beast.

Both statements are absolutely true, but you can’t get to one without the other. That’s why the training in The Complete All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Max Suite Certification Course Bundle ($33.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals) seeks to demystify this galaxy of tools so even first-time users can unlock its myriad talents without getting overwhelmed.

Of course, just looking at the course list is probably enough to spark some anxiety. The collection includes 12 different courses packed with over 80 hours of training in getting the absolute most out of no fewer than 10 of the killer digital creation apps under the Adobe umbrella.

As the crown jewel app, the Adobe Photoshop CC: Complete Beginner To Advanced Training is the foundation, explaining how to handle all manner of image editing and manipulation, creating brilliant graphics for both printed and digital products.

There’s also the Adobe Lightroom CC: Landscape Photography Master Class 2021 for learning Adobe’s other image app that offers a few tricks that even make Photoshop envious.

Digital training needs video front and center, so Complete Adobe Premiere Pro CC Course – Beginner to Advanced 2021 serves up hands-on practice with video editing. Meanwhile, The Ultimate Adobe Premiere Rush App Editing Course covers video cutting on your phone with Premiere Rush, and Adobe Spark Video Editing Course 2021 gets into special editing considerations for social media videos. There’s also training creating impressive special effects in your films with After Effects in the Adobe After Effects 2021: The Beginner’s Guide course.

And that’s still only halfway through all this training, which also includes courses in using Adobe graphics programs like Illustrator and InDesign, as well as creating fun appealing app designs with Adobe XD.

The Complete All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Max Suite Certification Bundle is a $2,400 package of in-depth training, but as part of this collection, it’s available now at less than $3 per course, just $33.99.

