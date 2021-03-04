Want to add augmented reality to your marketing? Aryel AR now makes it possible

TLDR: Aryel AR Marketing is a first of its kind web platform that allows businesses and brands of any size to launch their own cool new augmented reality marketing campaign.

Remember Pokemon Go? Of course you do. For a couple months back in 2016, it was practically the only thing anybody was talking about. Heck, this very website even ordered its employees to start playing (no really, we did! Sort of…)

Whenever you saw someone in public seeming to wander aimlessly with eyes locked on a smartphone screen, there was a good chance they were chasing a Bulbasaur, a Jiggypuff, or an ever-elusive Ho-Oh. Beyond game hysteria, Pokemon Go was also one of the first widespread instances of augmented reality reaching into the general public in a big way.

Five years later, you might think AR is still only something a massive company like Amazon could do, but Aryel AR Marketing is now the first web AR platform to help even small businesses bring the fun of augmented reality into the marketing campaigns.

Launched back in December, Aryel offers brand managers big and small a cool, innovative means of getting their product in front of consumers in an incredibly fun and engaging way.

Best of all, a business manager can launch an Aryel AR campaign without knowing anything about coding just by answering a few questions and making a few easy drag-and-drop decisions.

There archive is already stocked, including more than 300,000 ready made AR assets you can drop into your campaign. Video, audio, images, 3D objects, even call-to-action items are all available, offering an incredible range of freedom to come up with any campaign you like. Aryel also includes the metrics so you can monitor customer behavior in your campaign and even adjust the experience in real time if you want to throw in a curve ball or two.

From visualizing a company’s product onto a customer’s desk, to offering deals for users who find your AR logo or mascot in a nearby park to just creating a fun visual experience in their phone for visitors to a store, the possibilities with Aryel AR are endless.

For the business leader or brand manager who thinks they’ve tried it all, Aryel AR opens up a whole new augmented reality frontier to inject a whole new energy into your marketing plan.

Right now, you can lock in a lifetime subscription to Aryel AR Marketing’s services, which include the ability to run up to five active campaigns at once, now at over 90 percent off its regular price. You try out everything Aryel AR has to offer now for just $69.99.

Prices are subject to change.