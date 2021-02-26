Want $10,000 in Bitcoin and Ethereum? Just give back and enter for your chance to win

TLDR: The winner of The Complete Bitcoin Investment Giveaway takes home $10,000 in crypto-seed money with the training to grow that nest egg, all for the cost of an entry.

What’s better than winning $10,000 in cryptocurrency as the uber winner of The Complete Bitcoin (BTC) Investment Giveaway Contest? Well, the fact that those winnings also come with the means to turn that $10,000 into $15,000, or $20,000, or even more. Talk about the gift that keeps on giving…

To get involved, you only have to enter the free and simple drawing. Just enter your name and if you’re the lucky selection, you’re the immediate winner of $8,000 worth of Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency in the world; as well as another $2,000 worth of its closest rival Etherium, all managed through trusted cryptocurrency platform Coinbase.

The prize package also includes a home for your crypto in a Ledger Nano X Hardware Wallet. Plus, learn everything there is to know about cryptocurrencies and investing with a collection of 22 different courses filled with more than 80 hours of digital currency investment training and advice.

Of course, if just a one-in-a-million shot isn’t good enough odds for you, you can put your thumb on the scale a bit. You can goose your chances by getting up to thousands of additional entries by making a donation to the Playing for Change Foundation.

With just a $10 donation to the foundation, we give you 100 total entries into the contest. Those entries keep rising as your giving rises, with extra chances to win for $25 (250 entries), $50 (1,000), $75 (1,500), $100 (2,500) and $150 (4,500) donations to Playing for Change.

In case you’re been under a rock for a while, Playing for Change is an internationally known 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a noble pursuit: bringing music and music education to marginalized and at-risk kids in under-developed regions around the world.

So even if you don’t win the contest, your donation goes to offer music courses and other music training to kids in countries like Bangladesh, Ghana, Morocco, Argentina and Thailand, all taught by local instructors to enrich their personal growth and be a catalyst for social change.

Whether you want to enter the contest for free or increase your chances with a donation, you have to have your entry (or entries) in by May 31.

Terms and eligibility listed on the giveaway page.