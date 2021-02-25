These 10 tools can help any freelancer be more productive and make more money

TLDR: From marketing tools to social media helpers to cloud storage, these 10 deals can help a freelance entrepreneur spend more time working and less time running their business.

Freelancing is a grind. You’re not only scratching to get work done. You’re also constantly trying to sell yourself to new potential clients as well as developing new opportunities to expand your mighty business of one.

Considering how much those scrappy self-starters already have on their plates, we pulled together this collection of 10 different apps and services to help. These offers can assist in streamlining projects, extending outreach, and ultimately just running that freelancing operation as leanly and meanly as possible.

1. Zuitte 50+ Tools for Entrepreneurs

Zuitte is a set of more than 50 different apps and tools for a business owner, all centered in one easy to use place. From marketing and research to social media and bookkeeping to monitoring a supply chain and running an efficient digital storefront, this collection consolidates all the tasks that would usually take a whole handful of separate apps to do.

Get the Zuitte 50+ Tools for Entrepreneurs for $199 (Reg. $9,480).

2. Invoice Crowd Estimation and Accounting System

Just the paperwork to get paid when you’re running your own business can be a full time job of its own. With Invoice Crowd, users can create compelling proposals, optimized invoices, and fast, automated, secure payment methods on a platform design for small-to-medium-sized businesses. You can get out from under a big chunk of their devoted admin time just with what Invoice Crowd has to offer.

Get the Invoice Crowd Estimation and Accounting System for $48.99 (Reg. $1,440).

3. Truemail.io Bulk Email Verifier

Truemail can make sure your email marketing campaigns aren’t tainted with mountains of bouncebacks. Truemail automatically goes through your email list and weeds out the invalid and unverifiable addresses so your campaigns always hit their intended mark. Even for non-techheads, this is a clean, effective way of getting the most out of your newsletters, offers, and other email outreach.

Get the Truemail.io Bulk Email Verifier for $49 (Reg. $1,049).

4. HelloWoofy Social Media Management

If you feel like you never have enough time to devote to all the social media channels for keeping your business fresh on all those platforms, HelloWoofy can serve as your new social media manager. Rather than just scheduling posts, the AI driving HelloWoofy is ready to create content for you as well, either finding great stuff that fits your brand around the web or just offering up ideas of its own to fill out and even automate your entire social media profile.

Get HelloWoofy Social Media Management for $49 (Reg. $588).

5. L-Card Pro Digital Business Card App

Nobody needs to carry around business cards anymore. L-Card Pro is the business card of the future, an easily organizable app for gathering other people’s cards and information, while distributing your own digital card, including maps, calendars, and even video.

Get the L-Card Pro Digital Business Card App for $38.99 (Reg. $78).

6. Copysmith

Even if you aren’t a wordsmith yourself, Copysmith can serve as your virtual copywriter. Its AI powers craft high-performing copy for all your marketing from Google and Facebook ads to product descriptions to email offers. It reads like a human wrote it — and this one-step content marketing tool even integrates seamlessly with Shopify, WordPress, Gmail and more.

Get Copysmith for $69.99 (Reg. $228).

7. Starchive 1TB Cloud Storage

Starchive isn’t just cloud storage — it’s an automated file curation system that uses AI to store content intuitively and efficiently. You can save documents, videos, images and more, search them all by tags, or even group them into related collections, all without physically moving files around. Starchive also lets users share and even post right to your social channels right from the Starchive app.

Get the Starchive 1TB Cloud Storage for $96.99 (Reg. $1,530).

8. Lightkey Pro Text Prediction Software

You’ve seen your texting app predict your next word? Lightkey goes even further, eerily predicting up to the next 12 words you’ll write next to help save time in all your writing from reports to emails to even text messages. And with content domains so it knows your business slang, Lightkey can actually help you finish writing all those repetitive emails at up to four times faster.

Get the Lightkey Pro Text Prediction Software for $59.99 (Reg. $169).

9. Master Addons for Elementor

If Elementor is like WordPress on steroids, then this collection is how to supercharge Elementor for all your web creation projects. This WordPress plugin is packed with addons, widgets, templates and more to boost your design creativity with drag-and-drop ease, all within the safe confines of a WordPress project. With these additions to the Elementor arsenal, every creation can be as stunningly original as you envision.

Get the Master Addons for Elementor for $29.99 (Reg. $49).

10. EasyClout Social Media Management for Business

EasyClout lets anyone quickly manage, view, create and schedule all their social media content right from the EasyClout dashboard. Rather than bouncing through multiple platforms, EasyClout makes it simple to schedule posts, respond to comments, measure your performance, and build a community all from one location.

Get the EasyClout Social Media Management for Business for $29.99 (Reg. $240).

Prices subject to change.