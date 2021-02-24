Learn to market to Pinterest’s 400 plus million monthly active users with the help of these courses ...

TLDR: The 2021 Pinterest Marketing and Growth Bundle is the top to bottom primer on using the unique social media platform to drive brand awareness and increase sales.

Facebook is where all the people are. Twitter is where the world fires off hot takes. Instagram is where everyone posts their selfies. YouTube is video, video, video. So in a crowded social media landscape with all these titans vying for your time and attention as a brand manager, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Pinterest didn’t immediately bubble to the top of your to-do list.

That, however, would be a mistake. Pinterest isn’t just a social media hangout. While it serves to connect friends and influencers, it’s also a type of visual search engine that doubles as an aspiration center of inspiration for their 400 million monthly active users. Connecting with this audience is a deeper connection than with most other platforms.

Meanwhile, Pinterest users overwhelmingly shop using Pinterest. And they also use Pinterest to find new brands that interest them. The 2021 Pinterest Marketing and Growth Bundle ($19.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) can help you engage with this highly-activated audience.

Across more than 10 hours of training, these five courses pack in the full 411 on everything Pinterest, from the early getting-to-know-you steps up through advanced techniques for finding an audience, generating content that motivates those followers, and the hardcore business analytics that can turn Pinterest into a profitable sales stream for those who use it right.

The groundwork is laid in Grow an Engaged and Valuable Audience On Pinterest. This Pinterest primer explains what the layman needs to know about getting started with the platform, including how to grow an engaged audience, how to launch campaigns that generate long term results, and the basics of tracking your results and fully optimizing your Pinterest strategy.

Pinterest Marketing: How To Ethically Siphon Free Traffic shows users how to use Pinterest Piggybank, a simple method for redirecting Pinterest traffic to your brand or product. And the Complete Guide to Pinterest and Pinterest Growth 2021 advances your learning to new levels, taking users through specific steps for growing your profile from 0 to 1 million monthly viewers in only a few short months.

Finally, Complete Guide to Tailwind: Master Pinterest with Tailwind can help you use the powerful Tailwind tool for managing and streamlining your Pinterest profile in less time. And The Pinterest Marketing and Ads Blueprint course centers around creating solid campaigns and driving engagement to notch the results you want.

