This smart ear wax cleaner isn’t just uber-functional, it’s also incredibly cool

TLDR: The Spade Smart Ear Wax Remover is the cotton swab 2.0, letting you see inside and clean your ears safely, all with the help of your phone.

Easy question — should you use a cotton swab to clean out your ear? The answer is obviously no. And yet millions of us do it every day anyway.

And it’s not even the danger of perforating an eardrum or one of the other ghastly possibilities from a slip-and-oh-God swab accident that should have you rattled. How about this — a cotton swab doesn’t even really clean your ear in most cases.

As no less an authority than Cedars Sinai will tell you, all that blind fishing with a swab most often pushes gunky earwax even deeper into your ear, making it impossible to ever get it out. That’s a bad, bad look.

The Spade Smart Ear Wax Remover ($85, Reg. $126, after code PREZ2021 from TNW Deals) is the smarter, healthier, 100 times cooler way to make sure you’re never again subjected to a cotton swab malfunction.

While you might chuckle at the thought of a smart ear wax remover, there are definitely some brains behind the swab that syncs with your smartphone to actually give you a view of what’s happening inside your ear. The on-board 3MPX sensor camera wirelessly streams the whole scene back to the Spade app on your phone, while the expertly designed EarPicks gently and safely grabs waxy buildup and removes it irritation-free.

Of course, the tool itself doesn’t do much good if you can’t see inside the ear. That’s where 6 inner-mounted LED lights brighten up your ear canal like it’s the Las Vegas Strip. The lights don’t give off any heat, so it’s totally comfortable as you get a clear view of your ear canals.

When not in use, the premium aluminum chassis rests inside a handy 3-in-1 base that feeds power, holds the Spade, and even offers some storage space, all in one compact ring. A single charge will keep the Spade running for up to 60 days, but it’s always reassuring to know the base is always ready whenever you need it.

Right now, you can not only save over 20 percent off the price of a Spade Ear Wax Remover, but you can also stack on the Presidents’ Day Sale code PREZ2021 during checkout to knock another 15 percent off the total, bringing the final total to only $85.

Prices are subject to change.