10 smartphone charging accessories for every situation on sale today

TLDR: These 10 smartphone charger accessories will not only keep your phone alive and well through any conversation, but you can also save an extra 15 percent off right now.

If you’re deep in the throes of a truly saccharine-y exchange with your significant other and your phone dies, that can lead to trouble.

What if they think you got mad and rage-quit the conversation? Or what if they take your silence as abandonment? Your dead phone could be the beginning of the end of your entire relationship.

Now, we hope your significant other isn’t prone to flying off the handle quite that easily. But just in case they are, here are 10 quick-charging smartphone accessories that could end up saving you a whole lot of inconvenience and anguish.

Meanwhile, if you use the Valentine’s Day code VDAY2021 during checkout for a limited time, you can save an extra 15 percent off your entire purchase.

1. Omnia Q3 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Power Adapter

The station is a true international traveler, with plugs for US, EU, and UK power needs. This pad supports dual fast wireless charging standards of 7.5 watts for Apple and 10 for Android, as well as a special watch charging pad just so your Apple Watch can drink in the juice too.

Get the Omnia Q3 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Power Adapter for $93.47 after promo code VDAY2021 (Reg. $139).

2. CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable

They don’t call this charging cable the “master key” for nothing. This 6.5-foot cord comes with 6 different connectors, capable of charging any Apple, Android, or USB-C powered device with just a quick switch of the ends. It’s also incredibly durable, lab-tested to withstand more than 30,000 bends out in the mean, rough world without breaking.

Get the CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable for $21.25 after promo code VDAY2021 (Reg. $30).

3. Zendure SuperPort 4 USB-C PD Desktop Charger

With over 100 watts of power delivery, this superport charges up to 4 USB-compatible devices at once at top speed, including the MacBook Pro, MacBook, iPad Pro, iPhone 11, Nintendo Switch, and more. Made for fast charging, you can also use it to recharge The 27,000mAh SuperTank is also primed for fast charging, juicing up a device in only two hours, almost 7 times faster than with a traditional charger.

Get the Zendure SuperPort 4 USB-C PD Desktop Charger for $85 after promo code VDAY2021 (Reg. $129).

4. MagSafe Wireless Charging Cable and 20W Adapter for iPhone 12

Designed especially for the iPhone 12, this charger magnetically locks on to your phone, then feeds power wirelessly with no tangled messes of cables and wires. No phantom connections with this charger — the magnet as well as the 20-watt adapter make sure the power feed is clean and pure.

Get the MagSafe Wireless Charging Cable and 20W Adapter for $28.05 after promo code VDAY2021 (Reg. $39).

5. 3-in-1 Ultra-Thin Fast Wireless Charging Pad

With this mat, you can charge your Apple Watch, AirPods, and Qi-enabled phone all at once. But just in case, you can also plugin via the USB-C ports for a faster feed. Along with its universal compatibility, the charging pad also houses a bunch of safety features, including temperature controls, over current and short circuit protection, and even foreign object detection for when non-chargeable items make contact.

Get the 3-in-1 Ultra-Thin Fast Wireless Charging Pad for $26.35 after promo code VDAY2021 (Reg. $69).

6. 30W 6-Port USB Charging Station

This hub consolidates all your power needs down to one easy-to-use device. From a single outlet, this station serves juice up to 2.4 amps each to up to 6 USB-driven devices. It even automatically detects the power needs of each attached device and adjusts the flow accordingly.

Get the 30W 6-Port USB Charging Station for $21.25 after promo code VDAY2021 (Reg. $69).

7. PowerHub Multi-Port, Dual Outlet, and Wireless Charging Station

With 3 USB ports, 2 power outlets and a Qi wireless charging pad, this hub are ready for anything. Packed with all the latest charging technology for Qi, fast-charge USB, or even type-C, the PowerHub is the answer to the eternal power question, all while cutting your desk clutter down to nothing.

Get the PowerHub Multi-Port, Dual Outlet, and Wireless Charging Station for $50.99 after promo code VDAY2021 (Reg. $99).

8. AtomXS 3+ Hour Emergency Keychain Charger

The tiny charger is only 2.5 inches across and connects to your keychain, purse or even a belt loop easily. But when you need it, the 1,300mAh battery plugs right into your phone for more than three hours of charging time fast.

Get the AtomXS 3+ Hour Emergency Keychain Charger for $29.75 after promo code VDAY2021 (Reg. $49).

9. Omnia X6A Compact Wall Charger

Powered by revolutionary GaN technology, this wall charging unit may not look all that mighty, but it’s feeding up to 65 watts of power to up to two devices simultaneously. With full fast charging capabilities and compatibility with everything from iPhones and Androids to MacBooks and game consoles, this is a one-stop charging beast.

Get the Omnia X6A Compact Wall Charger for $40.76 after promo code VDAY2021 (Reg. $55).

10. MagBuddy Wireless Charge Desk Mount

MagBuddy stands for magnets — and this desk mount is sporting powerful connectivity. Rather than try to connect plug-ins or line up charging spots, the MagBuddy snaps the phone, watch, or other Qi-enabled devices in place and lets the charging begin automatically.

Get the MagBuddy Wireless Charge Desk Mount for $42.50 after promo code VDAY2021 (Reg. $69).

Prices subject to change.