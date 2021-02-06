2021 can be the year your podcasting dreams truly take off with this step-by-step training

TLDR: The Complete 2021 Start Your Podcast Bundle offers the complete beginner’s guide to creating, refining and marketing a podcast that can put you on the map.

People used to say that everyone has a book in them. And they’re probably right. Everyone has at least one story that only they could tell. It’s just a matter of giving that story shape, committing it to the page, and giving it to the world.

But today, it might be more accurate to say that everyone has a podcast in them. Whether it’s a deep dive into an area of passion, an exploration of a sub-culture or lifestyle, or just a unique perspective on some aspect of the world, a podcast is a freeing, yet intimate venue to both engage and enlighten.

Whether there’s a topic you can’t wait to talk about or if you just want an exciting new promotional avenue for your brand, The Complete 2021 Start Your Podcast Bundle ($29.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals) offers a road map for getting your new creative idea up and running.

If you’ve got a bug to crack the mic, this collection of seven courses with over 23 hours of content can get you ready, from understanding how to craft your story and connect with audiences in the podcast form, to the technical expertise for executing your vision the right way.

A trio of courses get right to the heart of many of the podcasting questions first-timers will invariably face. First, Podcasting lays out a pathway for getting your podcast started, from recording and editing to submitting your show to iTunes and other podcast aggregator platforms.

Meanwhile, Podcasting: Setup, Record and Podcast in One Day explores some of the technical issues users face in gathering the right equipment and creating a top-notch recording, while Podcast Made Easy gets into specifics that can make a big difference, including choosing the right title, attaching the right keywords, and understanding the basics for marketing a podcast in the social media age.

Creating and Publishing Podcasts: How to Establish Your Brand also gets into do’s and don’ts of monetizing your podcast; Podcast Storytelling Masterclass refines your ability to identify a great story and bring it out of yourself or a guest; and Podcast Power Breathing Masterclass even gets into how to re-train your vocal cords and modulate your breathing to unleash the true power of your voice.

The Complete 2021 Start Your Podcast Bundle includes almost $1,400 worth of intensive training that’s on sale now for a fraction of that total, just $29.99.

