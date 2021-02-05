With 19 courses and over 460 hours of content, here’s all the CompTIA certification training you need ...

TLDR: The Complete 2021 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle includes 19 courses with training that can lead to full CompTIA accreditation in a handful of key IT disciplines.

If you want to work as a singer, a prospective boss is guaranteed to ask you to sing. If you want to work as a writer, you can expect a sample of your written work will be requested. But if you want work as an IT professional capable of handling anything and everything that can or might impact a company’s digital operations…well, that one’s a little tougher to demonstrate.

That’s why CompTIA certification is so important. As the acknowledged industry wide gold standard for IT training, hiring managers look to CompTIA credentials as an accepted common language that proves this candidate is ready to tackle this job.

If CompTIA certs are job currency, then The Complete 2021 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle ($69.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals) is a smart path to seriously fattening up your IT wallet in a big hurry.

If there’s an IT career trajectory a student wants to follow, it’s a safe bet this 19-course, 460-plus-hour mega-collection covers it in such exhaustive detail that successfully passing the CompTIA exam becomes a given.

Whether you’re focused on learning about networking, security, cloud operations or something else, the CompTIA A+ Core 2019 (220-1001/220-1002) course is where it all begins. With that bedrock credentialing under your belt, It’s all about which area of specialized training do you want to tackle next.

If you want to prove you can design, build and grow a functioning network, the a pair of CompTIA Network courses will get you ready to ace that test. If you need to back up your cybersecurity skills, a deep plunge into a handful of CompTIA Security training puts students in position to achieve CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+) certification.

Whether its training in maintaining servers with a CompTIA Server+ certification, a mastery of cloud-based operations as a CompTIA Cloud+ approved expert, or courses in using Linux, managing projects, or even knowing the ins and outs of blockchaining, there’s training in this huge bundle to earn that CompTIA recognition that can turn a job candidate into a new employee.

To land all this CompTIA certification training would usually cost over $5,200, but as part of this massive collection, it’s all here for the price of just $69.99 while this deal lasts.

