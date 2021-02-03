This 18-course, 132-hour mega-bundle can turn you into an ethical hacker

TLDR: The All-In-One 2021 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle is a complete cybersecurity education, featuring 132 hours of intensive instruction to become a top-flight white hat hacker.

If you grew up in the 1980’s, you lived with constant fear that simmering tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union might one day lead to nuclear armageddon. Today, even with the Soviet Union gone, there’s still fear and anxiety about US-Russia relations.

But even though the bombs still exist, there’s a far greater likelihood that a conflict between those world powers today wouldn’t happen with missiles being fired. It would happen in cyberspace.

Hacking is the new warfare of the 21st century. Even if you don’t intend to storm into digital battle, the training in The All-in-One 2021 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle ($42.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals) is how a hacker is born, including the skills and abilities to become a full-fledged cybersecurity specialist in that desperately needed job sector.

And calling this package super-sized only begins to do it justice. This collection is packed with everything, a jaw-dropping 18 courses featuring 132 hours of deep-dive training in any and all aspects of making sure any digital network, big or small, is adequately monitored and defended from outside attack.

If it relates to cyber protection, you’ll almost undoubtedly find it addressed in this massive bundle.

Introductory courses like Complete Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing Course open up the world of cybersecurity, even for those with no experience, before expanding that knowledge into practical, real world activities with training like Website Hacking in Practice: Hands-On Course 101.

From that foundation, the training plunges into more specialized training covering all the tools, methodologies, and security environments any well-seasoned web security expert needs to know.

Python is a key skill in stopping cyber attacks, so a pair of courses explain the language’s role and even offer up 10 actual projects for using Python as part of your defense strategy. Users will also find coursework in other key hacking tools, including Burp Suite, BitNinja, ZAP, Kali Linux, Metasploit and more.

There’s even training here in how to essentially hack people through social engineering, as well as the steps to become a bug hunter, legally hacking major companies like Facebook, Google, and PayPal — and getting paid well for your work.

All the premium training at the heart of The All-in-One 2021 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle is valued at almost $3,300, but right now, you can get this entire archive of training for just over $2 per course at only $42.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: Want to buy a MINI with a leather interior? Sorry mate, that’s no longer going to be an option