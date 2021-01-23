This training package can get you started on a $120,000 a year career as a cloud architect

TLDR: The 2021 Cloud Computing Architect Certification Bundle can be your introduction to life as a well-paid cloud services architect with all the training needed to get you started.

Every company has IT needs. And every company needs a highly skilled, borderline brilliant, ultra talented expert running point on all their tech-based admin and growth projects. Scoring a top tech talent to sit at the head of those initiatives is more important than ever.

That’s why cloud architecture is one of the 10 most in-demand tech jobs of 2021. It’s also why an entry-level cloud architect can expect an average salary safely into six figures for their efforts.

With the training in The 2021 Cloud Computing Architect Certification Bundle ($29.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals), anyone interested in understanding how to build a company’s entire IT operation from the ground up in the cloud will have the tools to get that job done.

This collection features nine courses with over 20 hours of training that can serve as the foundation for a budding cloud architecture career.

The building blocks to start that journey can be found in a pair of courses included here. The instruction in Cloud Computing for Beginners: Infrastructure as a Service and Getting Started with Cloud Computing lays out all the basics for fundamental understanding of cloud computing. Students learn about private, public, hybrid, and multi clouds, how computing, storage, and networking all interconnect, the different cloud service models, and more.

One of those models — IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) — offers businesses ultimate control over their growing network, and the three-part Becoming a Cloud Expert series explains how to use the Microsoft Azure platform to make it all happen. Learners will acquire the ability to plan deploy and monitor virtual machines, keep track of the performance, health, and availability of their services, and how to scale up their operations as their system grows.

Meanwhile, machine learning and the impact of automating computers to think for themselves and take independent action is a huge component of the cloud’s future. With the three courses that make up the Machine Learning for Absolute Beginners section, students get a grasp on how deep learning works and how to implement it in their own cloud networks.

All together, these courses are an $1,800 package of training, but right now, it’s all on sale for just a fraction of that price, only $29.99.

