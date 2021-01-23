If you’re having problems with your home WiFi network, this Asus router might be your answer

TLDR: The Asus AC1900 WiFi Router has cloud controls, AI advances and a host of special features that make it a premium router upgrade model, particular at nearly 40 percent off.

You can go without a refrigerator for a day or two. You can survive without an oven, or a microwave, or your fancy coffee brewing system. But there’s no faster way to bring an entire household to a screeching halt and the edge of imminent panic than if the WiFi router sputters or fails.

WiFi is the lifeblood of any modern home — and considering how many smart devices and home operations are intimately intertwined with your home network, this could be an opportune moment for a serious upgrade.

That upgrade can come in the form of the Asus AC1900 Dual-Band Gigabit WiFi Router ($79.99, 38 percent off, from TNW Deals), a device that finds the comfortable sweet spot between speed, power, functionality and a great price.

Asus is a name that’s long been a player in consumer electronics, but you might not realize the heritage of positive reviews around Asus’ constantly evolving line of WiFi routers. An Amazon’s Choice honoree with a 4.5 out of 5 star rating, the AC1900 prompted PCMag to state that “For nearly a decade, Asus has been PCMag reader’s router brand of choice.”

A look at this model’s specs proves its might, with support for dual band data rates up to 1900Mbps, which is three times faster than standard 802.11n routers made by other manufacturers. With a WiFi coverage web that extends up to 3,000 sq. ft., the AC1900 has the reach to blanket most homes from the front door all the way to the back garage.

Another ace in the ASUS hole is their app, which allows users to get their router operational in just a few minutes. Best of all, that app is your window into your WiFi usage any time from anywhere. Through the app, you can monitor which devices are connected and even use some of its advanced parental control features to block certain devices from accessing anything you don’t want them to see.

That control comes from AI advances, which also let this router function as part of a wider Asus AiMesh net, bringing in other Asus routers to expand your mesh network and help strengthen your signal if you run into reach issues, dead zones, or obstructions like walls or electronics.

Right now, the Asus AC1900 Dual-Band Gigabit WiFi Router, a $129 value, is on sale now at a price too enticing to ignore at only $79.99.

