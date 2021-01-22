This all-inclusive bundle explores every step of development creation through production

TLDR: The All-In-One Developer and Project Manager Exam Certification Prep Bundle features 10 courses for learning programming, app production, project management and more.

Many might scoff at the one-man band, frantically playing a handful of instruments at once. But there’s a lot to be said for the self-contained solo artist that can do it all. With all the skills to create an idea, test that it works, then move that idea from the concept stage through to final production, there’s literally no project that ends up feeling too big or unmanageable.

So while all the training available in The All-in-One Developer and Project Manager Exam Certification Prep Bundle ($39.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals) might feel wide-ranging, it’s actually strategically focused to turn any student into a cross-disciplinary agent of action.

But be forewarned — this 10-course, 27-hour package of web creation and project development training will absolutely load up your plate.

No project can go anywhere until you understand the basic form of communication, so this collection begins with a pair of coding language deep dives. Python MTA 98-381 Complete Preparation Course and Master C++ with Step-By-Step Examples for Beginners can get learners up to speed on using Python and C++, two key programming disciplines used in many of today’s biggest projects.

Meanwhile, Mastering MySQL and MariaDB with Step-By-Step Examples for Beginners expands the knowledge to include using databases, while Master Flutter and Dart with a Complete Showcase Mobile App introduces a pair of tools to help build any iOS or Android app imaginable.

Game creation may not be your endgame, but with Scratch 3.0 Master Class: Learn Scratch Programming by Creating 12 Games and Learn Coding by Creating 3D Games with Kodu Game Lab, the skills needed to create killer games are transferable to other creation projects.

Students will also find training in the right and wrong ways to manage product production with a pair of management methodologies. The ITIL 4 Certification Exam: A Complete Preparation Masterclass to Master ITIL and Prince2 Certification: A Complete Preparation Course to Master Prince2 courses explore the ITIL and Prince2 processes, and examine everything you need to know to get certified in both disciplines.

This wide-ranging bundle is regularly a nearly $2,000 package of courses, but right now, it’s available for only $39.99.

Prices are subject to change.