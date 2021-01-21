This white hat hacker training can get you ready to defend any network, big or small

TLDR: With The Ultimate 2021 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle, students get schooled in more than 100 hours of cybersecurity and ethical hacking expertise.

In case you haven’t heard, the U.S. has been at the center of a building cybersecurity meltdown in recent months, including everything from suffering staggering widespread hacking attacks to disappointing setbacks in costly attempts to improve the safety of vital defense systems.

Those alarming missteps could be on a path toward improvement with an additional $10 billion in funds earmarked for cybersecurity and IT fixes in the wake of the SolarWinds hack.

But what it really takes to turn that corner isn’t just added resources. It’s the skilled frontline tech warriors dedicated to bolstering those cyber-defenses. With the training in The Ultimate 2021 White Hack Hacker Certification Bundle ($39.90, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals), the stage is set to join that fight and become a top-flight cybersecurity expert.

The voluminous collection features 10 different courses covering almost 100 hours of in-depth training in every aspect of defending and strengthening computer networks of any size against hostile attacks.

The heart of this collection is the four-part The Complete Cyber Security Course, taught by leading cybersecurity expert Nathan House. Over these four courses, House uses his 25 years of IT security experience to explain everything a new or developing cyber pro needs to know to be a true white hat hacker.

From common vulnerabilities to countering government surveillance, from firewalls to IP addresses to encryption and hacker hunting, these courses start at the beginning and get granular on what it takes to shoulder the responsibility of leading a cybersecurity defense effort.

Meanwhile, additional courses take the exploration further. There’s training in how to build security analysis tools using Python and learning how to analyze web app security. There’s instruction in how to use Nmap to ferret out network soft spots and intruders. There are even a pair of penetration testing and security analyst courses that can get users ready to take and pass key CompTIA certification exams.

The Ultimate 2021 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle is a comprehensive deep dive into this vital and in-demand job sector. Filled with over $1,300 worth of training, it’s on sale now for less than $4 per course, only $39.90.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: Google union slams company's treatment of AI ethics researchers