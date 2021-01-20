Stone River eLearning is almost 5,000 hours of premium tech training for under $100

TLDR: Stone River eLearning offers more than 800 courses covering dozens of tech training staples to help get you hired or ready to tackle new challenges in your current job.

Almost a year into the upheaval of COVID-19, the reverberations are still being felt. Jobs are upended, careers are in doubt, and millions are looking at other options for what to do next professionally.

While charting a new life course can seem demoralizing at times, take heart — the tech industry remains eager for skilled new talent and they’re waiting with open arms. When half of LinkedIn’s top 15 job categories on the rise for 2021 are dominated by tech, you might want to take the hint.

Of course, no career begins without the proper training — and the educational avalanche available with a membership to Stone River eLearning can help set the stage, no matter which direction your job search takes you.

Whether you’re trying to launch a new career or just expand your knowledge in the tech sector, Stone River’s archive of training is truly massive. With more than 800 courses covering over 4,800 hours of instruction, a student is bound to find an avenue into training in just about any topic that suits their interests.

Browse through the vast array of courses, covering all aspects of web and mobile programming, web design, game app creation, 3D animation and more. Students can also rack up knowledge how to use the most popular and valuable coding languages, apps and development platforms out there today, including Bootstrap, Unity 3D, Java, Python, MySQL, node.js, CSS and others.

If you’re thinking about creating video games, there are two dozen course bundles bursting with training. There are also just as many training packages dedicated to cybersecurity and becoming an IT security pro. From blockchaining to data analysis to app development to graphic design, this all-access pass to the Stone River library means you can dive into it all and consume everything you like at your own pace.

This lifetime membership also brings some VIP privileges as well, including stacks of ebooks, personal guidance in deciding which training is important, and even often costly certification exams, all offered free as part of this subscription package.

You can dive in and start your path to a whole new life right now with the vast stockpile available in a Stone River eLearning lifetime membership. It’s a collection of training on sale now for only $89.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: 5G-powered drones will soon deliver packages in Florida