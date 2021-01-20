Social media marketing is more competitive. This collection can help you master Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more

TLDR: The Silicon Valley Social Media Marketing Course and Certification is a complete package to understand how to sell and engage on seven of the most popular social platforms.

Social media is the town square of the 21st century. Today, even your grandparents have an Instagram account. No, really…about half of the Baby Boomer generation uses social media now.

As a brand manager, when you’ve got half of the world’s population all in one place, you better be able to take advantage of it. Those are the marching orders behind The Silicon Valley Social Media Marketing Course and Certification ($29.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals).

Filled with over 120 lectures, this course is the complete 4-1-1 on what it takes to find, reach, and engage with users on all of the world’s most popular social media platforms. Featuring instruction through the Silicon Valley Digital Marketing Institute, users get deep into the inner workings of how social media campaigns and advertising really work everywhere from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to YouTube, Pinterest and more.

Lectures here delve into the strengths and weaknesses of each platform, helping students learn basics like how to create converting Facebook ads, the layout and content strategies that work on YouTube, proven tactics for crafting laser-focused Twitter ads, and more.

More than 10,000 students have trusted this SVDMI coursework to explain how to increase your brand awareness on the seven most impactful social platforms around, shaping the proper messaging and creating campaigns tailored to what audiences in each venue seek the most.

By the time users complete this training, they’ll understand how to market and advertise on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Tumblr. It all finishes in grand fashion as students earn a certificate of completion once they’re finished as proof of their newly earned social marketing acumen.

Right now, this all-inclusive guide to all things social in The Silicon Valley Social Media Marketing Course and Certification is available for pennies on the dollar. Regularly valued at almost $2,600, users can get all this social media training now for only $29.99 while this offer lasts.



